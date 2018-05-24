It’s the perfect time for Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Oscar de la Renta to present a new collection. Less than a week ago, Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland stunned in a bespoke pale green ensemble by the brand. Oscar de la Renta has a devoted celebrity clientele but dressing such a guest for the royal wedding, among other things, sure means a lot for the business. It all started back in January when Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim received a call from Meghan Markle. She didn’t ask them to design her wedding gown, but they got to dress the mother-of-the-bride.

Meghan requested either a pistachio or melon look for her mother and the choice turned out to be a sublime pastel pistachio ensemble. We don’t know yet if dressing Doria Ragland affected the brand’s sales but for sure put the designers in the spotlight. Laura herself admitted that she has gained more followers since the royal wedding.



Just days after the possibly most talked-about event of the year, the royal wedding, Oscar de la Renta unveiled the Resort 2019 collection. Mothers-of-brides-to-be will for sure want to feast their eyes on this lineup. Of course, you won’t find the exact same design Doria Ragland wore to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but there are plenty of choices to get ladies ready for any kind of special occasions. The color palette of the Oscar de la Renta Resort 2019 collection is on the pastel side with hints of coral red, yellow and brown.

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia stayed true to their ladylike aesthetic with occasional elements that millennials would find appealing: think of sheer pieces and blazers paired with shorts.

The designers also introduced their latest millennial update: soft dresses. “We haven’t done a lot of them, but girls want softer clothes,” Kim said. The evening dresses also carried a more youthful aesthetic. Surprisingly, the Oscar de la Renta Resort 2019 collection doesn’t include classic evening gowns. Part of the eveningwear is even on the edgier side: take the voluminous dress with dip-dyed hem for example.

A wow moment in the collection is the mesmerizing floral embroidery that graces many of the pieces. The see-through white dress decorated with embellishments that reminiscent of blooming gardens is one of the biggest highlights of the Oscar de la Renta Resort 2019 collection. Altogether, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia never cease to amaze!

Photo Credit: Oscar de la Renta