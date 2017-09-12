Fashion

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

By Updated on

The designer duo Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW took cues from the autographed gown that Sara Jessica Parker wore at the 2014 Met Gala by Oscar de la Renta. The signature was actresses’ idea. With this gesture, Sara wanted to thank Mr. Oscar de la Renta for the style support throughout the years.

Although this is only the second runway show for Garcia and Kim, they already understand Oscar de la Renta’s distinctive aesthetic. The Spring 2018 collection celebrated art through fashion. The Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries seemed like a natural choice to present the artwork packed in a spring collection by the insanely talented dynamic designer duo.

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW multicolored dress

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW graphic sequined gown

Oscar de la Renta’s name had its moment in the Spring 2018 collection. The late Sarah Jessica Parker’s Met Gala gown reminded the duo that it’s time to celebrate the recognizable signature of the Dominican designer again. Kim and Garcia also added their names on some of the designs. The letters were a fun way to spice up the attention-grabbing pieces.

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW graphic mini dress

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW graphic blouse and wide leg pink pants

According to Garcia and Kim, sequins aren’t going anywhere this spring. The designers used sequins in multiple different ways. From entire ensembles to tiny sequined details to give texture to the designs. In case you were wondering, yes Oscar de la Renta’s name appeared written with sequined letters. The white tulle gown with massive sequined letters left everyone in awe.

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW sequined gown

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW sequined gown

Some of the pieces played as a canvas for Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. They used their designer brushes to add a splash of color on many of the minimalist designs in the Spring 2018 collection. You can even see brush strokes on some of the clothes.

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW shirt with brush stroke and jeans

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW graphic sequined gown

The obsession with sheer designs took over Kim and Garcia’s design aesthetic. The graphic sheer gowns with a touch of athleisure are among the most noticeable designs from the Spring 2018 collection. Speaking of gowns, Oscar de la Renta didn’t forget the ladies who nurture an elegant attire. The mesmerizing tulle gowns will most certainly find their way to many glamorous events this spring.

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW sheer graphic dress and sports jacket

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW sheer graphic dress

With the latest Oscar de la Renta collection nobody is left out. From electric graphic pieces to gowns that radiate femininity, there is a little bit of everything for everyone’s taste. The fashion forward girls will love the bold graphic designs. On the other hand, the fairytale-like gowns would be perfect for the ladies with elegant style.

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW tulle gown

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW tulle gown

Photo Credit: Luca Tombolini / Indigital.tv

Recent Posts

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Fashion

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

The designer duo Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW took cues from the autographed gown that Sara Jessica Parker wore at the 2014 Met Gala...

How To Wear Checks and Plaids in Fall 2017

Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

How To Wear Checks and Plaids in Fall 2017

Checks and plaids are among the biggest pattern trends from the fall runway shows. Now is the perfect time to consider all the different ways you can wear checks and plaids. These patterns are a...

The Rounded Winged Eyeliner Look At Jason Wu NYFW Spring 2018

Fashion

The Rounded Winged Eyeliner Look At Jason Wu NYFW Spring 2018

Step aside cat-eye the rounded winged eyeliner is here to take over the makeup game. If you haven't mastered the artistry of applying precise thin winged cat eyeliner Jason Wu has some exciting news. The...

Biggest SS 2018 Hair Trends Straight from NYFW

Gallery Hairstyles

Biggest SS 2018 Hair Trends Straight from NYFW

It seems that Spring 2018 will be the season of natural beauty. We are already halfway through the New York Fashion Week that started on Thursday. The hair and makeup trends so far have been...

Fenty X Puma RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion

Fenty X Puma RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Rihanna and Puma threw a spectacular show for their Spring 2018 collection. The singer is already proven to be one of the most innovative and original faces in the fashion industry. Last night, she prepared...