Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

The designer duo Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW took cues from the autographed gown that Sara Jessica Parker wore at the 2014 Met Gala by Oscar de la Renta. The signature was actresses’ idea. With this gesture, Sara wanted to thank Mr. Oscar de la Renta for the style support throughout the years.

Although this is only the second runway show for Garcia and Kim, they already understand Oscar de la Renta’s distinctive aesthetic. The Spring 2018 collection celebrated art through fashion. The Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries seemed like a natural choice to present the artwork packed in a spring collection by the insanely talented dynamic designer duo.

Oscar de la Renta’s name had its moment in the Spring 2018 collection. The late Sarah Jessica Parker’s Met Gala gown reminded the duo that it’s time to celebrate the recognizable signature of the Dominican designer again. Kim and Garcia also added their names on some of the designs. The letters were a fun way to spice up the attention-grabbing pieces.

According to Garcia and Kim, sequins aren’t going anywhere this spring. The designers used sequins in multiple different ways. From entire ensembles to tiny sequined details to give texture to the designs. In case you were wondering, yes Oscar de la Renta’s name appeared written with sequined letters. The white tulle gown with massive sequined letters left everyone in awe.

Some of the pieces played as a canvas for Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. They used their designer brushes to add a splash of color on many of the minimalist designs in the Spring 2018 collection. You can even see brush strokes on some of the clothes.

The obsession with sheer designs took over Kim and Garcia’s design aesthetic. The graphic sheer gowns with a touch of athleisure are among the most noticeable designs from the Spring 2018 collection. Speaking of gowns, Oscar de la Renta didn’t forget the ladies who nurture an elegant attire. The mesmerizing tulle gowns will most certainly find their way to many glamorous events this spring.

With the latest Oscar de la Renta collection nobody is left out. From electric graphic pieces to gowns that radiate femininity, there is a little bit of everything for everyone’s taste. The fashion forward girls will love the bold graphic designs. On the other hand, the fairytale-like gowns would be perfect for the ladies with elegant style.

