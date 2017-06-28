Osman Resort 2018 Collection

Osman is a big visionary who implements art in his designs. In the Resort 2018 collection, he created a whole galaxy of stars and starbursts. The collection is a perfect symphony of elegance and glamor. All of the pieces are designed to upgrade the everyday fashion and are a part of Osman’s mission to bring glamor to the daily routine. For this collection, the British designer got inspired by the night sky and the beautiful constellations.

The most astonishing details in the collection are the wonderful bursting stars in different varieties and colors. You can see them embroidered on dresses, sheer tops, jackets, and shirts. They are the most dramatic part, that represents Osman’s love for magic.

He incorporated the two biggest trends of the season in his Resort 2018 Collection: ruffles and mule shoes. The collection includes very interesting trousers, most of them culottes and palazzo trousers. The super-cool culottes are accessorized with details such as ruffles and zips.

The variety of coats that the designer offers is pretty amazing. From simple trench coats to short and long cape coats and robe jackets.

What dominates in Osman’s latest collection are the pieces in silver, gold, and vintage bronze. Although the collection is designed for everyday wear, Yousefzada couldn’t give up his inner glamor. That is why, he also included jackets, dresses, and tops made of these shiny fabrics in his latest Resort collection. Most of the sandals and boots are glossy golden.

Osman Yousefzada is a British-born designer who loves to mix art and fashion. Since his debut in 2007, Osman has risen into one of the biggest British designers. Her creations are known for the perfect and precise tailoring that really flatters and accents the woman’s body. Celebrities such as Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, and Taylor Swift are in love with Osman’s creations.

Almost two years ago, Yousefzada presented his new innovation, the Perfect 5 concept. It started out as a collaboration with Harvey Nichols, that resulted with five fabulous pairs of pants. Since then the designer uses the concept for every collection. Osman added more dresses, tops, and coats in the Perfect 5. Each season his designs get better, more detailed and more wanted. The Resort 2018 collection is just another addition to his concept, where he upgrades the everyday wear.

Photo Courtesy of Osman