Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Outfit Of The Week 3/26/18

By Updated on

This week I started making my final agenda for my trip to Paris next month, so in that spirit I naturally went Parisian with my outfit of the week. It’s SO simple to put together, and I basically did so with things already in my closet. The main piece being the vinyl trench coat.  This outfit can work during fall, winter, and even early spring, ESPECIALLY in in Paris.

 

 

 

 

Trench: My trench is still available, but just in case that one does not work for you, I found an alternative. Note: mine came with a coordinating tie belt but I swapped it out for this wide leather waist belt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get This Black Trench Coat For $135.00 Here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get This Trench Coat For $478.80 Here.

Shirt Dress:  I purchased mine from Burberry last year, but here are some similar ones.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get This Shirt Dress For $143.00 Here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get This Embroidered Shirt Dress For $25.76 Here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get This Shirt Dress For $38.00 Here.

Accessories: There are plenty of ways to wear this look, but if you’re not careful, to want accessories can make it look costume-y so I left out any jewelry and kept it minimal with the fishnets, beret, and belt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get These Fishnets For $6.90 Here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get This Beret For $16.00 Here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get This Embellished Waist Band For $10.90 Here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get These White Booties For $1,390.00 Here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get These Block Heel Booties For $149.00 Here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get These Stacked Heel Booties For $147.00 Here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

Recent Posts

Outfit Of The Week 3/26/18

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Outfit Of The Week 3/26/18

This week I started making my final agenda for my trip to Paris next month, so in that spirit I naturally went Parisian with my outfit of the week. It's SO simple to put together,...

Beyoncé Found The Prettiest Spring Dress

Celebrities Fashion

Beyoncé Found The Prettiest Spring Dress

Beyoncé is ready for spring! The trend-setting diva stunned in a gorgeous spring dress even Kate Middleton would wear. Watch the video for all of the outfit details!

Kim Kardashian’s Affordable Tip For Ageless Body

Beauty Tips Celebrities Video

Kim Kardashian’s Affordable Tip For Ageless Body

Kim Kardashian West has an array of things that keep her looking like an ageless doll, but there is one affordable trick we can all try! Watch the video for more details.

The Most Naked Dresses on The Red Carpet in 2018

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

The Most Naked Dresses on The Red Carpet in 2018

Red carpets became the hottest spot for naked fashion choices. The sheer trend has been around for a while now, but stars don't seem to be ready to let it go yet. From entirely see-through...

Everlane’s Debut No-BS Underwear Line is Made for YOU

Fashion

Everlane’s Debut No-BS Underwear Line is Made for YOU

Everlane is about to make yet another part of our lives easier - shopping for lingerie. For years ladies were convinced that they should sacrifice their comfort in order to look sexy. The apparel brand...