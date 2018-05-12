Outfit Of The Week 5/11

Lately the fashion trends have been detouring (in a good way) into the unexpected. Breaking rules like mixing pattens that we once would have never dared to mix, and like this week’s outfit of the week, mixing occasion wear. For example, in this look I have combined what would be thought of as business slacks, with a fun, feminine, and romantic blouse. Another great example would be a formal looking maxi skirt paired with a basic t shirt or sweatshirt and sneakers. It sounds odd, but it does somehow work. In my collage above I have shown you options for easily transforming the look from day to night, and below the links to purchase every piece shown.





