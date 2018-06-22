Outfit Of The Week Effortless Summer Looks

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

With all the fun things that summer brings, who has time to think about what to wear or how to wear it? On my busier days I depend on the effortless 2 piece outfits. I can grab one, throw it on, and not have to put any thought into how to pair it. Bonus is, most of them are also pretty comfy. Below are some of my favorites that you can utilize for a multitude of occasions .

Get This Red Set From Free People For $168.00 Here.

Get These Sandals For $159.75 Here.

Get This One Shoulder & Tie Front Pants Set For $52.00 Here.

Get These Embellished Lace Up Sandals For $165.00 Here.

Get This Lace Set For $149.95 Here.

Get These Gladiator Sandals For $109.99 Here.

Get This Striped & Ruffled Set For $72.00 Here.

Get These White Sandals For $150.00 Here.

Get This Cropped Sand Set For $78.00 Here.

Get These Beige Lace Up Sandals For $99.00 Here.

 

