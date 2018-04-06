Outfit Of The Week: Festival After Party Vibes

Festival season is here and so are all the fun clothes. I personally believe that some attend festivals just to have a good excuse to dress up. Since there are plenty of examples of how to dress for the actual festival, I thought I would give you an idea of an appropriate look for an after party. Being in the desert at 4 am in teeny shorts and a tank is not exactly warm, luckily you can still keep the festive vibe and party going til the sun comes up with these pieces.

Mermaid Skirt:

This is a staple piece for your wardrobe and it may be a surprise to many, but it’s actually very versatile. I love it with a basic t shirt and chucks. I’ve also worn it to a NYE party with a tuxedo blazer and bow tie. This look is another great example of just how versatile this piece can be. I found a great black one for you, but if you prefer another color, I would recommend getting one made from this Etsy seller, plus, you’re supporting a small business!

Get This Skirt For $58.00 Here.

Get This Skirt From Etsy For $79.00 Here.

Top:

The key here is to get something that hangs in the backs and is soft and breezy for that boho look. You can either tuck the front in and throw on a cute belt, or tie the front pieces. These two pieces from free people would work great.

Get This Shirt Dress For $158.00 Here.

Get This Blouse For $118.00 Here.

Moto Jacket:

As I have said, you need a good moto jacket in your closet. Everyone does. If for some reason you don’t have one. Here are some great ones. I am actually selling the one in my photo on eBay right now. It’s Balmain, so It’s a bit pricy, but a huge gap from their infamous 4k retail. It’s the epitome of a classic moto jacket. This one from Madewell is beautiful as well.

Get This Balmain Moto Jacket For $900.00 Here.

Get This Madewell Jacket For $498.00 Here.

Hat:

This wide brim fedora from Aqua (and on sale) is perfect for many outfits, and you can guy a lapel pin of your choice and pop it on somewhere as I did.

Get This Fedora For $58.50 Here.

Bra:

Having a little lace peek through gives that sexy bohemian vibe while still keeping it classy. This one from Victoria’s Secret is perfect.

Get This Lace Bralette For $56.50 Here.