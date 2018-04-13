Outfit Of The Week: Music Festival Style

I know a lot of you are jumping for joy about the events taking place over the next few months. There are oodles of music festivals in our near future, starting with Coachella this weekend and next. This week’s outfit of the week is my version of “Coachella style” or any music festival style for that matter. I love wearing bell bottoms and flare jeans to festivals, so that’s what I always start planning my outfit around. Then I always add something fun up top that moves well when I dance, so it’s either something with fringe or something long, flowy, and chiffon. Then I pile on the accessories, (as this is one place where it’s ok to do that), throw some braids in my hair, and stars on my face, and I’m ready to go. Here are some pieces I found for you that are similar to my look above. Have all the fun and tag us in pics of your festival looks!

Flare Jeans/Bell Bottoms

Get These Flare Jeans For $219.00 Here.

Fringe Jacket

There are SO many fringe jacket options out there, after looking through quite a few, I found these to be some of the best. There is the black one from Urban Outfitters, or these from River Island, which come in 4 color options, including the 2 shown here.

Get This Jacket For $169.00 Here.

Get This Jacket For $140.00 Here.

Hat

If you want the real deal, ya have to go vintage. This one from Etsy is beautiful and the brim is easily shapeable to your liking. If you don’t like the idea of wearing a second hand hat, then here is a great one from Brixton.

Get This Vintage Hat For $69.99 Here.

Get This Hat For $58.00 Here.

Belt

I layered a leather belt and a chain belt in my look. Below I have found a combo of the two, and then a beautiful metal belt as well.

Get This Belt For $29.00 Here.

Get This Chain Belt For $19.94 Here.

Get This Lace Bralette For $9.90 Here.

