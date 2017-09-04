Outstanding Looks From the 2017 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is one of the oldest festivals in the world. The festival gathers a lot of stars and celebrities, allowing us to enjoy glamour and elegance at their finest. This event officially started on Wednesday, and it will last until September 9.

Every year many first-class actors and actresses arrive in Venice to present their movies. The festival gathers the best of the best and gives us many glorious fashion moments to remember. Celebrities know how to surprise with amazing gowns and elegant tuxedos on both photo calls and red carpet events.

This year there is one celebrity couple that draws a lot of attention. Amal and George Clooney made their first red carpet appearance after becoming parents to their twins. The lovely couple looked stunning for the premiere of “Suburbicon” on Saturday. Amal chose an astonishing lilac long gown from Versace, while Mr. Clooney looked dashing in a black tux. Next, Matt Damon and his beautiful wife Luciana Damon ruled the red carpet. For the premiere of “Downsizing”, the actor chose a black Versace tuxedo, and Luciana wore a daring red gown by Atelier Versace.

Susan Sarandon is one of those celebrities who stuns everywhere she goes. In spite of her age, the 70-year-old actress always looks amazing.Susan stole the show at the premiere of “The Leisure Seeker”, in the elegant black dress with a deep neckline and a high slit. She added a pair of oversized sunglasses, that perfectly complimented the Hugo Boss gown.

Take a look at the most amazing looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival. Rebecca Hall, Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren, Kristen Wiig are just a few of the celebrities who looked flawless and turned the event into a true fashion spectacle.

George and Amal Clooney