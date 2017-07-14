Fashion

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection



Ovadia & Sons is a brand created by the twin brothers Ariel and Shimon Ovadia as an homage to their heritage and their family. Although it is a fairly new brand, the brothers have already gained a lot of attention and popularity.

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection purple jacket

For their Spring 2018 collection, the young twins got inspired by a significant chapter in their lives. They reminisced about the times when the two of them worked at their father’s warehouse in Brooklyn. Their job was to load and unload boxes of clothes for children. Their father’s motto was to toughen up Shimon and Ariel, and that resulted in giving them the inspiration for this collection. For their show, the twins placed boxes as a part of their set. They even teamed up with D.S & Durga to create a special scent named Hot Factory, that gave the fresh smell on the set.

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection magenta blue suit

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection plaid suit

In the 90s, the two brothers were still very young and learning about fashion. That is why the collection carries a youthful vibe from those years. You can see it in the silk bomber jackets and a the athleisure wear.

“At that time, we were falling in love with fashion, street art, pop culture, sports, everything.”- Ariel and Shimon said.

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection multicolored jacket

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection striped shirt

The brothers presented a very creative collection, where bold colors dominated. A very noticeable moment was the print of a roaring tiger on several pieces including a bomber jacket and shirts. The jackets are all captivating and available in many colors and prints.

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection tiger jacket

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection purple jacket tiger print shirt

“All the cool kids in school wore baseball jackets, but we couldn’t afford one. So we’re doing them now.”- says Shimon.

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection red jacket stars

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection tracksuit

Shimon and Ariel showcased an impressive diversity of men’s pants. All of them were in super fun colors, that are meant for bold gentlemen. Yellow, magenta, and pink were just a part of the fun colors. They paired the vibrant pants with printed shirts to make the outfits even more interesting.

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection magenta pants tiger shirt

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection red pants

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection black and white pants

The twins collaborated with the Ukrainian artist Interesni Kazki. Together they created the prints that remind of the work of the Dutch artist Bosch. But that was just a part of the bold elements in the collection. The duo finished off the looks with Vans sneakers.

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection sweater

Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 Menswear Collection sweater

 Photo Courtesy: Gerardo Somoza / Indigital.tv

