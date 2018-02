Tommy Hilfiger tapped Christian “King” Combs to star in his Spring 2018 Campaign for Tommy Jeans. The 19-year old model has a celebrity father that you don’t see on the scene anymore but sure knows a thing or two about style! P. Diddy, who was one of the most famous rappers in the 2000s is the father of this emerging male model. Watch the video to see the cool campaign shoots and “King” Combs modeling skills.

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger