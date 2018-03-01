Paco Rabanne Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Julien Dossena is taking Paco Rabanne to new heights while preserving the heritage of the brand. For the Fall 2018 collection, the designer got creative with the brand’s signature chains. Dossena made pieces of chains that you can wear in multiple ways from casual to glamorous. Watch the video for the best moments of the show at PFW.
