Paris Fashion Week fall 2017 has drawn to a close, leaving us with style inspirations aplenty, as well as fun and touching moments to remember. As usual, we were flabbergasted by the Paris Fashion Week fall 2017 street style trends, too, as whenever Parisian-inspired styles get combined with street wear, magic things happen.

This specific Paris Fashion Week fall 2017 street style was particularly jocose and futuristic, which were coincidentally also two of the biggest motifs we had the chance to see a lot on the runways. From silvery pants to cascades of ruffles, let’s get overwhelmed with cool Parisian vibes!

A Futuristic Paris Fashion Week

The upcoming fall/winter 2017 season will definitely be all about futurism, empowering and fun looks. The futuristic theme got its ultimate imposing seal with Lagerfeld’s Chanel fall 2017 rtw collection, which took us to outer space indeed.

Meanwhile, many fashion forerunners were already channeling their best futuristic looks down the streets of Paris, with the metallic silver pattern shining bright like extraterrestrial materials. Whether it was a bucket bag, a pair of shoes or a pair of billowy, palazzo pants, the only thing that mattered was that it was metallic!

Paris Anti-Fashion Week

It might sound a little bit repetitive at this point, since this pattern was already present during New York, London, and Milan fall 2017 (and summer 2017) Fashion Weeks, but the anti-fashion trend was still going on strong in Paris, too.

Home to Vetements, Paris treated us to inspiring anti-fashion outfits that predominantly consisted of asymmetrically structured cuts, oversized figures and shredded embellishments especially on denim pieces, which at times got even paired with athleisure-inspired garments. The latter probably had to deal with skater-approved label Supreme’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton, which influenced, among others, street style lover Cara Delevingne.

All Things Denim

Whether it was more conventionally street style-ready or polished, denim was one of the Paris Fashion Week street style’s most featured materials, and it even often created Nineties-inspired total denim looks that evoked nostalgic feelings for sure. Spring is around the corner; let’s take out our best denim jackets!

Parisian Style, Indeed

Like the anti-fashion styles, this one might sound repetitive too, but it was too dreamy and appealing I couldn’t help but mention it. I am talking about standard Parisian-inspired street wear fashions, which this time around were translated to coordinated suits, total-black looks and polished flared lines, both on the shirt and jacket sleeves, as well as on the cropped pants.

Long, tailored coats were some of the Paris Fashion Week fall 2017 street style’s most featured items, too, with many belts cinched at the waists completing the looks.

These Boots Are Made for Walking

Although the accessory items ranged from high-end small handbags to sneakers, it was with the boots that the many it-girls and fashionistas gave their best. Whether it was ankle boots or thigh-high styles, this Paris Fashion Week’s stylish aficionados mainly focused on heels, which on the boots were predominantly chunky, abstract and dramatic.

