Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018 Preview

The City of Lights is full of tourists all year long. But this week the streets of Paris will turn into the hottest fashion spot thanks to countless of editors, buyers, celebrities, and influencers who are packing their bags or already have arrived in the city for some of the best fashion shows this season. Big names have left New York to show in Paris and that makes the Paris Fashion Week one of the buzziest fashion events in the world right now. Fashion houses like Lanvin, Balmain, Chloe, Chanel, Off-White, Givenchy, Balenciaga, Giambattista Valli and more are all in Paris ready to show their latest offerings in the following days.



The French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus will kick off Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018 with a show a day earlier than the official start of the week. The PFW will run from February 27 to March 6. Jacquemus will show on Monday which is a pretty bold move since everyone is still packing their bags and getting ready for departure from Milan. His Fall/Winter 2018 show “Le Souk” will happen at the Petit Palais, which is another distinctive location in comparison to Jacquemus’s previous show locations among which is a local swimming pool. The designer gave hints that he is about to reveal something big on his Fall/Winter 2018 show with the hashtag #newjob.

Busy ladies will probably find time in their tight schedule to watch or even go to the Phoebe Philo’s last show for Céline. The designer brought the French ready-to-wear fashion house to new heights with her easy-to-wear yet insanely stylish designs perfect for working women. Philo will take her last bow at Céline with a Sunday afternoon show at PFW. After that Hedi Slimane will take over the fashion house and present his first collection in October. Speaking of Sunday shows, Demna Gvasalia will present his menswear and womenswear offerings on a single show for the first time.

One of the most anticipated newbies on the schedule is the 2017 LVMH Prize winner Marine Serre. The designer who previously worked at Balenciaga will show on the first day of PWF, February 27. After her show, established names such as Dior and Saint Laurent will follow up.

Besides the runway shows, visitors will have a chance to go to multiple cocktail parties, dinners, after-parties, presentations, and exhibitions. The 2018 LFW is always a spectacle and this year things aren’t going to be any different.

Photo Credit: Getty Images