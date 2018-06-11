Paris Hilton Designed a Collection for Boohoo.com

Stop everything! The biggest trendsetter of the 2000s, Paris Hilton is now designing a collection for Boohoo.com. The Heiress joined forces with the affordable e-retailer to deliver a collection that will make your middle-school self jump around. The 37-year old star told WWD that she first found Boohoo.com on Instagram “and loved all their cute styles, designs and accessories they make.” According to Hilton, the Boohoo collaboration is “very Paris, inspired by my life and style, the early 2000s, Beverly Hills and Ibiza.”



The Paris Hilton x Boohoo collection is full of 2000s elements and a throwback to trends that the star has established ever since her cult reality show “The Simple Life.” If you’ve ever wanted a piece of her girly glamorous style, now you can copy it for less than $70! You won’t see a comeback of the low-rise jeans everyone was obsessed with in the 2000s, but a lot of Paris-inspired pieces will be available for sale. The collection consists of animal prints (expect to see leopard print from head-to-toe), sparkly metallic pieces including her iconic 21st birthday dress (the one that Kendall Jenner copied for her very own 21st birthday), palm prints inspired by her hometown of Beverly Hills, all pink everything, and fun slogan pieces that feature her famous motto “That’s Hot.” There is everything from glitzy party dresses and flowy maxi ones to chic swimwear. Paris Hilton really wanted to offer a piece of her style to all of her fans for a fraction of the cost!

Hilton is not the one to shy away from attention-grabbing pieces that get all eyes on her. The Boohoo x Paris Hilton collab reflects her signature fashion aesthetic.

“I have always loved being a trendsetter — creating my own style. I really just went all-out with this collection and it totally represents me,” she explained.

The collection is set to launch globally on June 20 on boohoo.com. The collaboration between the retailer and Paris Hilton is intended for one season only. According to the company, Hilton was very involved in the designing process and made sure everything was on brand. Boohoo has done a lot of successful collaborations in the past. Earlier this year the affordable retailer launched a line with Zendaya. Other influencers and celebrities who have designed for Boohoo.com include Jordyn Woods, Charli XCX, Stella Hudgens and Chantel Jeffries, and young celebrities like Sailor Brinkley Cook and Elisa Johnson.

Photo Credit: Boohoo