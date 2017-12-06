Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Pat McGrath Unveils Merch Line "Apparel 001"

After launching her very first makeup line this year, Pat McGrath has more surprises up her sleeve. The mother has spoken once again. And this time she is blessing us with a merchandise collection just in time for the holidays. Just when we thought that she conquered the beauty world, Pat is on a streak to win over the fashion industry too. She’s had the initial idea since 2015 when she launched her first product Gold 001.

“I wanted to create a new, unisex way for people to love Labs without using cosmetics. From the moment I first launched Gold 001 in fall 2015, I’ve dreamt of creating clothing that captures the codes of Labs’ divinely disruptive cosmetic collections. I wanted one last surprise in 2017 for my fellow beauty (and fashion) junkies. An alluringly addictive assortment of major merch: the baddest bomber, the hautest hoodie, and some of the sickest tees ever.”- the makeup artist explained.

The exclusive Pat McGrath “Apparel 001” will release 8 designs, created by the makeup guru herself. Most of the T-shirts, blouses, hoodies, and bombers feature Pat’s all-time favorite color – gold. The merch is decorated with McGrath’s biggest obsession- Egyptian motifs. Let’s start with the statement Egyptian eye. She has used it many times before for her epic makeup looks. It made an official debut during Maison Margiela’s Fall 2015 runway show by John Galliano. It is her favorite symbol featured all over the merch.

The makeup guru also paid homage to the Japanese culture and Rei Kawakubo. Rei this time is her partner in crime, as the owner of Dover Street Market. This is the place where McGrath will exclusively sell the new merch. For that purpose, she translated her well-known phrase “something is coming” in katakana and placed it on the long-sleeved blouses.

As an addition to the clothing capsule, the makeup artist will release three more iconic kits. If you didn’t manage to snatch one before, this is an ideal time to treat yourself. Pat will re-launch her Metalmorphosis 005 metallic shadows, Lust 004 glitter lip kits, and the Dark Star 006 iridescent palette.

For “Apparel 001,” McGrath teamed up with Dover Street Market in New York. That is the retailer where you can shop the branded merch starting from December 7 to December 13. You can also visit Pat’s official website to preview the collection as well as purchase it. The price range for the capsule varies from $60 up to $400.

Photo Credit: Pat McGrath

