Fashion Blogger Patricia Manfield Showcases Majorelle’s Summer 2017 Dresses

Patricia Manfield has a great following as a clever and insightful fashion blogger. The stylish blogger also has other titles under her belt, but in this case, she is the model for Majorelle’s summer 2017 dresses that are available on RevolveClothing.com.

The dresses shown off in the Majorelle spring 2017 collection are romantic and stunning with beautiful feminine details added to each one. Off-the-shoulder lace additions adorn several of the dresses and flounce hems work on others. Stunning embroidery and prints make a difference in some of the looks, but mostly, these all say Summer Chic in several different styles.

The dresses all range from just under $200 to $300 each. The silhouettes are all flattering and easy going, which is what we all want from a summer dress anyway, right? The feel of vintage feminine glam permeates each dress in the collection, but in different levels and in different ways.

Different lengths work for different events and times of day and lots of these possibilities are taken care of in Majorelle’s spring/summer 2017 collection. The Majorelle Willow midi dress features cap sleeves and a botanical print that works beautifully well against Patricia Manfield’s skin.

The Kita top has exaggerated bell sleeves and a stunning silhouette that really tests the imagination on whether it can and how it can be incorporated into daily public wear. The pieces are beautiful individually, the collection – a full summer’s worth of designs for the right person.

It is possible that the dresses, even with the vintage feel could easily be incorporated into a wide variety of tastes and styles. Smooth textures juxtaposed against lace and embroidery provide interesting textured details as well. The full amount of thought and special detailing really speak to the standards of the Majorelle brand.

Choosing Patricia Manfield as the face of the Majorelle summer 2017 collection of dresses is a brilliant move, as not only is she beautiful, but also her followers and her influence will still extend a good deal longer than most other choices, as she is more likely to reference her work with the brand in the future. Many of the dresses are beautiful enough that it is clearly feasible that the dresses will last through several trends as the vintage elements incorporated in the dresses also have.

The flattering summer fit and incredible materials and prints used are exactly right for the season, and timeless in their flattering silhouettes. Adding them to any closet would be a plus, especially with the rise in outdoor activities and events that come with the warm and hot summer months. As there is a dress for nearly ever occasion included in this collection, Patricia Manfield and her followers as well as the rest of the world have plenty to choose from.

Photos courtesy of REVOLVE