Paul Smith Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear Collection

From what we could see so far of the Spring 2018 collections, the tropical Hawaiian print is going to be one of the biggest trends of the season. Paul Smith is another designer that got inspired by the colorful tropical vibe. Paul is known for his love of multicolored prints, that he has incorporated in all of his collections.

“Back in the ’70s, I used to buy a lot of vintage Hawaiian shirts from shops in New York and then bring them back to my shop in Nottingham. A lot of kids would come from Sheffield and Wigan to buy them.”- Paul tells the story of how he got inspired for the line.

He still has some of those shirts left unsold, so they served him as an inspiration for the 2018 Spring collection. The collection has a close connection to the ocean. According to Paul, he finds the thought of the ocean very calming and he states that everyone needs something similar in these times of stress. He even sent his guests rubber fish invitations, served them cookies shaped as fish and treated them with ice cream.

“Guess what? The collection had to do with the ocean. In this strange world, we need a bit of fun, a bit of optimism, and who wouldn’t want to be sitting next to the ocean at this time of year?”- Smith says eagerly.

Smith did not stop at shirts with the colorful Aloha print. He made dresses, jackets, blazers, shirts, and skirts for the ladies. He even found a way to make this print to look good on the men’s pieces. His collection features sweatshirts, jackets, shirts, pants and even bags that carry the Hawaiian spirit.

It is one of the most colorful collections for this season. Paul enjoys bright and vivid colors, so he went for the brightest colors such as neon yellow, electric orange, magenta, and cobalt blue. The first part of the collection, actually features much calmer, pastel colors. There are also men’s and women’s designs in light gray, lavender purple, and gentle pink. In this section, the floral print is the most impactful one.

Most of the designs carry a wider, loose cut, but they are very neatly tailored. All of them are a perfect combination of casual and formal designs, that can be worn for many occasions. The Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear is a very vibrant collection, ideal for bold and modern individuals.

Photo By: Kim Weston Arnold / Indigital.tv