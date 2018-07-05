Penelope Cruz Is The New Chanel Ambassador

Chanel is expanding its family. The luxury brand added a new member to its high-end community. And this time is a face you’ve been seeing in their front rows for several decades. Actress Penelope Cruz is officially the new ambassador of the label. The news was announced yesterday, the same day as Chanel’s Fall 2018 Couture show in Paris.



Penelope was there to celebrate her new role and follow the show with her celebrity friends. The Oscar-winning actress rocked a gorgeous pink tweed dress, chic nude pumps, tiny pink bag and a white beret. This is not the first foray into the fashion industry for the 44-year-old Hollywood star. Previously she designed a lingerie collection with her actress sister and debuted a handbag line for Loewe. After attending Chanel shows for almost two decades, she now has the privilege to front its campaigns and ads.

“I’ve been a fan of fashion since I was 12 or 13. I’d get all the fashion magazines from my mum and would study them from beginning to end. I remember the fascination from the beginning….It is so interesting to see what they have created; they’ve created a fantasy that has very solid roots because he’s a genius. It’s not just the image and the fantasy; you look at every single thing he creates, he’s a true artist. There are only a few of them, on that level of creativity, and always reinventing themselves. I have so much admiration for him.”- the actress expressed her appreciation for Lagerfeld.

According to the brand, Cruz is the face of its upcoming cruise campaign that was shot by Karl Lagerfeld. Cruz is joining the ranks of stars such as Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Keira Knightley, Julianne Moore and more. Margot is the most recent one, who scored one of the most sought-after fashion gigs right before Penelope. The blonde “I, Tonya” star already fronted the label’s first ever Coco Neige line, made with winter sports in mind.

Penelope praised Lagerfeld and his immense talent. The gorgeous Spanish star explained how grateful she feels to be able to work with him. She also revealed details about the upcoming photo shoot, saying that she and Karl “had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure.”. The actress is having a very busy season. Currently, she is filming a movie about the famous filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, where she plays his mother. While in Paris, Cruz launched a line of conscious jewelry with Swarovski.