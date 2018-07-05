Celebrities Fashion

Penelope Cruz Is The New Chanel Ambassador

By Updated on

Chanel is expanding its family. The luxury brand added a new member to its high-end community. And this time is a face you’ve been seeing in their front rows for several decades. Actress Penelope Cruz is officially the new ambassador of the label. The news was announced yesterday, the same day as Chanel’s Fall 2018 Couture show in Paris.

Penelope was there to celebrate her new role and follow the show with her celebrity friends. The Oscar-winning actress rocked a gorgeous pink tweed dress, chic nude pumps, tiny pink bag and a white beret. This is not the first foray into the fashion industry for the 44-year-old Hollywood star. Previously she designed a lingerie collection with her actress sister and debuted a handbag line for Loewe. After attending Chanel shows for almost two decades, she now has the privilege to front its campaigns and ads.

Penelope Cruz Is The New Chanel Ambassador Chanel couture fall 2018
Photo Credit: Getty Images

“I’ve been a fan of fashion since I was 12 or 13. I’d get all the fashion magazines from my mum and would study them from beginning to end. I remember the fascination from the beginning….It is so interesting to see what they have created; they’ve created a fantasy that has very solid roots because he’s a genius. It’s not just the image and the fantasy; you look at every single thing he creates, he’s a true artist. There are only a few of them, on that level of creativity, and always reinventing themselves. I have so much admiration for him.”- the actress expressed her appreciation for Lagerfeld.

Penelope Cruz Is The New Chanel Ambassador Karl Lagerfeld
Photo Credit: @chanelofficial/Instagram

According to the brand, Cruz is the face of its upcoming cruise campaign that was shot by Karl Lagerfeld. Cruz is joining the ranks of stars such as Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Keira Knightley, Julianne Moore and more. Margot is the most recent one, who scored one of the most sought-after fashion gigs right before Penelope. The blonde “I, Tonya” star already fronted the label’s first ever Coco Neige line, made with winter sports in mind.

Penelope Cruz Is The New Chanel Ambassador Cannes Film Festival
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Penelope praised Lagerfeld and his immense talent. The gorgeous Spanish star explained how grateful she feels to be able to work with him. She also revealed details about the upcoming photo shoot, saying that she and Karl “had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure.”. The actress is having a very busy season. Currently, she is filming a movie about the famous filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, where she plays his mother. While in Paris, Cruz launched a line of conscious jewelry with Swarovski.

Recent Posts

Penelope Cruz Is The New Chanel Ambassador

Celebrities Fashion

Penelope Cruz Is The New Chanel Ambassador

Chanel is expanding its family. The luxury brand added a new member to its high-end community. And this time is a face you’ve been seeing in their front rows for several decades. Actress Penelope Cruz...

Chanel Fall 2018 Couture at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Chanel Fall 2018 Couture at Haute Couture PFW

Paris is a never-ending source of inspiration for Karl Lagerfeld. For Chanel's Fall 2018 couture show, he didn't look further than the windows of his spaceship-inspired apartment. The impressive view from his Paris residence is...

Celebrity Summer Outfits Hotter Than The Sun

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Celebrity Summer Outfits Hotter Than The Sun

Upgrade your summer style with the help of your favorite celebrities. This is the season where you can get away with the most skin-baring outfits. Slide through this article to see the hottest A-list summer...

Selena Gomez Fronts Coach’s Fall 2018 Ads

Celebrities Fashion

Selena Gomez Fronts Coach’s Fall 2018 Ads

We’re all in the midst of summer, but fashion houses are dreaming of fall. While fashionistas can’t get over the latest trends of the season, the ones for autumn are already in. And we must...

Makeup Trend: Celebs Are Wearing Summer’s Hottest Colors

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Makeup Trend: Celebs Are Wearing Summer’s Hottest Colors

A-list ladies are embracing the bright color trend this summer! Whether you want to add a pop of color on the eyes or the lips, take a look at these vibrant celebrity makeup looks to...