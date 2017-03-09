Peter Dundas Is Said To Be Launching His Own Eponymous Fashion Line In Spring 2018

We know Peter Dundas’ eponymous label is in the works, but the designer has made no official statement on when it will be released – although he did drop a major hint during Monday’s Giambattista Valli show.

“I’m here for Giambattista today, so I don’t have anything to say about myself,” Dundas told WWD. “Hopefully by next season you’ll see more of me.”

It seems, then, that we’ll be able to look forward to a Peter Dundas spring 2018 collection. But the unanswered question is really, “How will it be delivered?”

Beyoncé was seen sporting some of Dundas’ looks at the 2017 Grammys, so there’s a good chance there will be more red carpet debuts in his design future. But we’re still holding out hope for seasonal runway lines.

Beyoncé’s Grammy dresses were Dundas’ way of announcing his upcoming brand. He also made some posts on Instagram. With how amazing the dresses looked on her body, it’s suffice to say that his line will be all about flattering silhouettes and made-for-real-women garments.

Dundas is currently “between jobs,” as he left his position as creative director for Cavalli in October of last year. Working with Beyoncé, a role model to so many women (of all ages) in the world, is probably the easiest way for a designer to get his name out there in terms of a new eponymous line.

Furthering that connection from the get-go, all of the sequins and extravagances of the singer’s dresses, particularly her gold performance getup, were captivating to people around the world. Social media blew up once Bey hit the stage in Dundas’ look. There was a lot of easy coverage that Dundas has gotten.

But that’s not to say Dundas’ looks don’t speak for themselves. Looking at his year-and-a-half-long tenure at Roberto Cavalli shows the designer working around the female form with ease and mastery. He is more than capable of creating lineups for women of all ages and all statuses, so regardless of which direction he decides to take his namesake label, he will be able to hold his own and be competitive in the market.

His ready-to-wear clothes for the everyday woman always garnered many great ideas, which was evident in his recent Cavalli collections. So there’s a place – and a fan want – for Dundas to show his clothes on the runways. But looking at Bey up on the runway, our best hope is that he’ll jump right in and pull off both at once.

Photos courtesy of @peter_dundas