Fashion

Philipp Plein Debuted at NYFW With a Powerful Fall 2017 RTW Collection

By Updated on / 0 Comments

The Philipp Plein fall/winter 2017-2018 collection was sporty, urban and completely incredible. The show opened with Philipp Plein taking center stage and addressing his audience with the following statement “I’m just a dream chaser. I believe in my dreams until they come true. Let’s make New York Fashion Week great again,” and then he started his amazing show.

Philipp Plein Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

He even had a few celebrities and celebrity impersonators walking in the show. There was an Elvis impersonator, rapper Desiigner, Jeremy Meeks (the ‘hot felon’) and Danny Amendola from the New England Patriots. The show was completely amazing, opening with Nas performing If I Ruled the World (a personal favorite) and the show continued through live music with incredible clothes.

His audience included famous names like Fat Joe and Madonna. The Philipp Plein fall 2017 collection was shown at the New York Public Library at Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street right in the Lobby. The ‘Wow!’ factor is as big as he likes it, and Philipp Plein likes it big.

He told Vogue: “I did the biggest production ever, the biggest production you can even imagine, in Milan. I did it all.” He continued saying: “at the end of the day, this is a new challenge. I needed a new challenge. This is the right time. America is a very spoiled market, a very difficult market. It’s still one of the biggest economies in the world and we can’t ignore it.”

Philipp Plein Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

Philipp Plein Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

His statements were clear, his points well made and unmistakable. The fashions and the efforts are easy to appreciate, the performances were a dream come true and even the company was a definitely on the side of more.

Philipp Plein delivered the best with this collection and he left nothing behind, not even any questions. The enigmatic nature of a Philipp Plein show is mildly addictive, but why shouldn’t it be? A lot of effort goes into his shows, a lot of pageantry, and a lot of drama. His collections are well appreciated because they are true to what they are and what a lot of people want.

Philipp Plein Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

Philipp Plein Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

His assertion that America is a spoiled and difficult market is spot on, but thankfully Philipp Plein is ready and willing to rise up to answer and not only here, as evidenced by his shows in other places around the world as well. The over-the-top runway presentations are not limited to New York Fashion Week only and the fashions are never a disappointment. Different, edgy and definitely cool, the entirety of each of these designs is incredible even when the trends shift to other designs.

Philipp Plein Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

Philipp Plein Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

Photos courtesy of Vogue

Subscribe to Our Newsletter!

Recent Posts

Philipp Plein Debuted at NYFW With a Powerful Fall 2017 RTW Collection

Fashion

Philipp Plein Debuted at NYFW With a Powerful Fall 2017 RTW Collection
Elizabeth and James Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Experiments With Textures and Colors

Fashion

Elizabeth and James Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Experiments With Textures and Colors
Edun Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 Collection Is Inspired by Mickalene Thomas’ Photobook ‘Muse’

Fashion

Edun Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 Collection Is Inspired by Mickalene Thomas’ Photobook ‘Muse’
Mara Hoffman’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Show Unveiled ‘Organic Clothes’

Fashion

Mara Hoffman’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Show Unveiled ‘Organic Clothes’
ICB Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection Is About Sporty Winter Looks

Fashion

ICB Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection Is About Sporty Winter Looks
Alice + Olivia Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Channels ‘The Enchantress of Florence’

Fashion

Alice + Olivia Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Channels ‘The Enchantress of Florence’