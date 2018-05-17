Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Pink Suits Have Never Been More In

By Updated on

Suits of all colors and styles have been popping up everywhere, but one thing is for certain, pink suits have never been more in.  When I saw the first pink suit make an appearance earlier in the year I drooled, and then when I went to purchase it, it was sold out. After lots of effort and determination, I found it. Then found another, and then another and this week, God willing, I found my last. Yes, I have 4 pink suits. I am not good at making  fashion purchase decisions.  I justified it with “well this one is high waisted”, “this one is a lighter pink and not high waisted”, ” this one has lapels and the other does not”, and now, “this one is a very laid back summer fit, and has long, wide legged pants.”

The pink suit that I went with in this look pictured above is from H&M, (it’s the “this one is lighter and has lapels” one). Then last week I scored this sweet (and original) New York Dolls shirt that I have had on my wish list for literally about ten years. When I was pondering what to make this week’s fashion article about, I knew it had to be something involving this t-shirt, and my next thought was “A PINK SUIT! DUH!”  So I just went with it, and went all “Funky But Chic” (that’s a New York Doll’s song)  and really got into that vibe with the polka dot  skinny scarf, checkered booties, and sparkly sunnies. I have sourced out 3 great pink suits you can grab now. Great thing about any of these is that you can rock them up as I did, or get all fancy pants and dress them up. I’m sure you will find plenty of ways to wear this coveted suit.   SUIT 1: River Island. This is for sure one I would dress up with maybe a silk camisole or even a sexy lace bodysuit underneath. The high waist compensates for  the amount of midriff that would be showing, that way you are still on the classy side. Get This Blazer For $136.00 Here. Get These Paper Bag Pants For $92.00 Here. Get This Lace Bodysuit For $19.90 Here.  

Prev Page1 of 3

Recent Posts

Paris Hilton Showcases Her Sizzling Figure at the AmfAR Gala

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Paris Hilton Showcases Her Sizzling Figure at the AmfAR Gala

Paris Hilton turned heads at the charity amfAR Gala in Cannes in a completely see-through racy number. Feast your eyes on her sexy look in this video.

Model Alliance Presents “Respect Program” to Protect Models From Abuse

Fashion

Model Alliance Presents “Respect Program” to Protect Models From Abuse

Sexual harassment at the workplace is finally not a taboo topic anymore. The actresses and models who dared to speak up about Harvey Weinstein's inappropriate behavior and abuse paved the way for many others to...

Best Cannes Red Carpet Beauty Looks

Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles Perfumes & Makeup

Best Cannes Red Carpet Beauty Looks

This year's Cannes Film Festival brought so many gorgeous beauty looks to feast our eyes on. Celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio, Winnie Harlow, Shanina Shaik, showed off their best makeup looks and...

Marc Jacobs x Anna Sui Exclusive Collab

Celebrities Fashion

Marc Jacobs x Anna Sui Exclusive Collab

Nothing excites us quite as much as collaborations do. From numerous celebrity beauty lines to fresh collections, it’s all about keeping things interesting this year. No one brings more anticipation to the table like Marc...

Viva Cannes Episode 4: Celebrate Life with Nikki Beach

Celebrities Lifestyle Video

Viva Cannes Episode 4: Celebrate Life with Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach is one of the biggest hot spots at the Cannes Film Festival each year. But how much do you really know about it other than the fact that major celebs stop in there...