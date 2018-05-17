Suits of all colors and styles have been popping up everywhere, but one thing is for certain, pink suits have never been more in. When I saw the first pink suit make an appearance earlier in the year I drooled, and then when I went to purchase it, it was sold out. After lots of effort and determination, I found it. Then found another, and then another and this week, God willing, I found my last. Yes, I have 4 pink suits. I am not good at making fashion purchase decisions. I justified it with “well this one is high waisted”, “this one is a lighter pink and not high waisted”, ” this one has lapels and the other does not”, and now, “this one is a very laid back summer fit, and has long, wide legged pants.”

The pink suit that I went with in this look pictured above is from H&M, (it’s the “this one is lighter and has lapels” one). Then last week I scored this sweet (and original) New York Dolls shirt that I have had on my wish list for literally about ten years. When I was pondering what to make this week’s fashion article about, I knew it had to be something involving this t-shirt, and my next thought was “A PINK SUIT! DUH!” So I just went with it, and went all “Funky But Chic” (that’s a New York Doll’s song) and really got into that vibe with the polka dot skinny scarf, checkered booties, and sparkly sunnies. I have sourced out 3 great pink suits you can grab now. Great thing about any of these is that you can rock them up as I did, or get all fancy pants and dress them up. I’m sure you will find plenty of ways to wear this coveted suit. SUIT 1: River Island. This is for sure one I would dress up with maybe a silk camisole or even a sexy lace bodysuit underneath. The high waist compensates for the amount of midriff that would be showing, that way you are still on the classy side. Get This Blazer For $136.00 Here. Get These Paper Bag Pants For $92.00 Here. Get This Lace Bodysuit For $19.90 Here.