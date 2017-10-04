Pippa Middleton’s Best Fashion Looks

Pippa Middleton is not only famous for being Kate’s little sister. She is also known for her impeccable taste in fashion and her mesmerizing clothing choices. Every time she appears in public she stuns with pieces that sell out immediately. Take a look at the video to see Pippa’s best fashion looks.



Pippa’s style diary includes simple designs with beautiful prints. She always looks sophisticated and elegant, whether she wears a dress or just a pair of jeans and sneakers. Middleton has built a signature style throughout the years. For her daily appearances, she usually chooses cute dresses and matches them with pumps. When she attends special occasions, she wears glamorous dresses from top designers.

Pippa’s wedding dress is one of the most talked-about gowns in recent fashion history. The younger Middleton sister wore a stunning gown designed by Giles Deacon. She tied the knot on May 20 this year, after a short relationship with her fiancée James Matthews. The cap-sleeved dress was made of white lace and featured a high neckline and a voluminous skirt. She finished off the look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps and a tiara by Maidenhair.

Hugo Boss is one of Pippa’s favorite designers. She’s been wearing his elegant dresses for many different occasions. A very memorable appearance is the one she made in 2014 for the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Middleton wore a sequined dress in a soft blush color. She matched it with a pair of beautiful golden sandals.

Another standout piece from Middleton’s closet is a simple dress from her other favorite Tabitha Webb. Recently she was seen wearing a red and light blue dress in a fun geometric print. Kate’s little sister also loves to spice up her outfits with attention-grabbing accessories and bags. This time she went with a small blue clutch that fit perfectly with the Tabitha Webb dress.