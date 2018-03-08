Plaid Craze: Involve This Chic Print in Your Spring Looks

It seems that the plaid trend is here to stay. Since last year, these chic pieces of clothing are everywhere you turn. Style bloggers can’t get enough of them, celebrities include plaid in all of their outfits and designers keep presenting them on high-end runway shows. If you thought that the plaid craze was about to die down, we’re happy to inform that 2018 will also be the year of this fun print. Flip through the pictures below to get inspiration on how to style these pieces this spring.

Make room in your closet for many plaid blazers this spring. Feel free to experiment with colors, patterns, and styles.