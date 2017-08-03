Fashion Slideshow

Plaids for Every Fad: School Girl Chic

By Updated on

Prev1 of 15

Plaid is no longer just for lumberjacks and school girls. It’s for every gender, body type, and skin color. The classic red plaid may not be for everyone, but a navy, white, or tan plaid might be more your style!

Tired of wearing a plaid shirt around your waist, a la 90s style? Try wearing plaid shoes, accessories, or a backless shirt! Regardless of whether you’re a plaid lover or new to the style altogether, we found a shape, color, and style that works for you!

 

Georgia Tartan Bodycon Mini Dress

This plaid print may be subtle but the hemline is not!

school girl chic - plaids (2)

 

Prev1 of 15

Recent Posts

Yves Saint Laurent Introduced Roller Skate High-Heeled Stilettos

Fashion

Yves Saint Laurent Introduced Roller Skate High-Heeled Stilettos

Yves Saint Laurent just introduced probably the boldest design of stiletto heels ever. The luxury brand released a completely unexpected new product, that got mixed reactions. The high-heeled roller skate stilettos are definitely a brave...

Plaids for Every Fad: School Girl Chic

Fashion Slideshow

Plaids for Every Fad: School Girl Chic

Plaid is no longer just for lumberjacks and school girls. It's for every gender, body type, and skin color. The classic red plaid may not be for everyone, but a navy, white, or tan plaid might...

Rihanna Revealed the Official Release Date of Fenty Beauty

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Rihanna Revealed the Official Release Date of Fenty Beauty

A little while ago the amazing Rihanna announced the huge news that she is launching Fenty Beauty. This will be her own makeup line, which she’s been hinting about for quite a while. That is how...

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection

Just a few months ago, Balmain and the creative director Olivier Rousteing announced that they were going to collaborate with L’Oréal on a lipstick collection. Now, the first looks of the exclusive collection are available. The...

Yellow is The Bold, Celebrity-Approved Trend

Celebrities Fashion Slideshow

Yellow is The Bold, Celebrity-Approved Trend

Yellow was all over the runway shows this season. That is enough proof that it’s going to be the new "it" color this year. Although a lot of people avoid this risky and bold hue,...