Polka Dot Craze: How to Rock the Trendiest Print of 2018

Since we’re already two months into 2018, the popular trends and prints for the upcoming year are already piling up. There is one pattern that you’ll see everywhere. Insta-popular bloggers are loving it, while celebrities haven’t missed the opportunity to rock it even on red carpets. Yes, we’re talking about the chic polka dots. Romantic dresses, chic tops, statement pants and even cool outwear, all of them are more than fashionable and appropriate for any season. So if you still haven’t figured out how you’ll flaunt your favorite polka dot items, flip through the pictures below for inspiration.

When you want to keep your winter outfits cozy and trendy, you can involve a chic polka dot shirt.