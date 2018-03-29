Polka dots are coming in strong this season. We have seen them try to sneak in over the past year to two, but now there is a full on polka dot craze. I have possibly went overboard with my dot purchased recently, but I honestly couldn’t help myself. I have gotten the cutest pants, jumpsuit, mini dress, maxi dress, skinny scarf, and more. With all the available pieces, and all of the ways to wear them, there are seriously endless possibilities.

My Look: In my look I am wearing this mini dress with red heels and a red hat, but later that day I kept the hat, but switched the heels for Chuck Taylors and it was just as cute!

Get This Dress For $19.90 Here.

Get This Hat For $53.77 Here.

Get These Heels For $78.00 Here.