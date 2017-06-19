Pool Party Pretty: Summer Trends

With the first day of summer quickly approaching it’s safe to say that you have taken numerous screen shots of swim suits and poolside accessories. Am I right? Well guess what? So.Have.We! Looking pool party pretty is all we can talk about these days because it never hurts to look cute and be comfortable.Deciding what to what to wear poolside is not always easy! Whether you plan on taking dip, socializing, snacking, or taking photos on those insta-famous pool toys we got you covered.

We rounded up best selling products and our favorite pieces that will get you and your friends psyched to go poolside with these awesome accessories that are sure to make fun and unforgettable memories.

1. Body Suit or Swim Suit?

One of the best things about the of-the-moment swimsuit styles is that many of them can double as clothing! Case in point: this mesh frilly full body one piece, which totally works in or out of the water. A piece like this is a summer necessity no matter the color or design and you can pick your faves at ASOS.

2. Wrap Skirt

This beautiful Waves For Days floral printed wrap skirt will take the party by storm with it’s sexy stand out style! The best part about owning a piece like a wrap skirt is the ability to dress it up or down. You can shop this one at Revolve.

3. Playful Accessories

Both classic and humorous, the “L’ombre” adds just the right amount of shade. Poolside’s sunhat playfully embroidered straw hat with ‘Hungover’ in pink thread across the front.Wear it with pride and be ready to answer the question “Where did you get that hat ?” You don’t have to tell them you picked it up at MODA OPERANDI



4. Spectacular Sunnies

We are lusting after Gals Pool sunnies. These were inspired by leisurely poolside lounging and captivating reflections of crystal clear water and bright rays of light. It sports a light pink crystal acetate and matching lenses by ZEISS in pink. You can get these at NORDSTROM

5. Dewy Looking Skin

Hydration is always key to great looking skin… right? Let’s face facts you might be sipping on something a little stronger than ice water. Insert Boscia’s moisturizer infused with tsubaki oil and a natural mineral blend of light-reflecting pigments to leave skin hydrated and instantly luminized for a glowing complexion. We swear by this product which we picked up at SEPHORA.

6. Pout Protection

We are just going to leave the description of this magical lippie from NORDSTROM right here: A new hybrid lipstick combining melting balm care with glowing sheer color. What it does: A unique dual formula leaves lips nourished with a lasting kiss of tint. The lip-shaped heart of the lipstick running from top to bottom delivers instant balm care. With macadamia and apricot butters, mixed with passionfruit, coriander and jojoba oils, the care is comfortable and nourishing. The outer core of the lipstick provides a lasting kiss of sheer color that is vivid yet transparent.

7. Waterproof Lashes

L’Oreal’s Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara is their first mascara for voluptuous volume and length. Soft wavy bristle brush holds maximum formula for a dramatic volumizing charge. Perfect for those winks across the pool 😉 Currently available at ULTA.

8. SPF w/ Shimmer

Shimmer in the sun with this SPF! There’s nothing worse than a heavy streaky white sunscreen that just doesn’t blend amirite? This Hawaiin Tropic sunscreen is in a lotion formula which guarantees easy application and will leave your skin shimmering! It’s selling fast on AMAZON.

9. Instax Camera

Shoot the cutest polaroids to save and give to your friends with this lil guy right here! Instant cameras are well-suited to capturing the moment in a casual and inclusive manner. The toy-camera-like appearance of instant cameras puts people at ease more than a serious-looking DSLR. Don’t forget the waterproof shell. You can shop them at URBAN OUTFITTERS.

10. Underwater Snaps

Designed for mermaids alike, this waterproof case protects your phone even during your aquatic adventures. Get yours at EBAGS.



11. Pool Floats

If you are throwing a pool party you def need to invite Rosie! Rosie’ the ride-on Luxe Rose Gold Flamingo Float is your on-trend inflatable! Have your guests or yourself float in luxe style in the pool. You can find her at NORDSTROM.

