The Prabal Gurung Pre-Fall 2018 collection was born on the road. The designer traveled a lot lately and those trips inspired him to connect two different directions in the Prabal Gurung 2018 lineup. From the busy Tokyo, picturesque Nepal to the opulent Abu Dhabi and the charming South of France, the designer took cues from every place he visited lately. So, the Pre-Fall 2018 is a fusion of minimalism and opulence.

For Pre-Fall 2018 Prabal Gurung wanted to prove that his designs go beyond glamorous event dresses. He mixed easy-to-wear silhouettes with eveningwear elements. There were sequins and elegant gowns, but there were also casual pieces ready to take you through your day.

“What I realized with this collection is what I wanted to do was this idea of armored elegance,” the designer explained during his presentation at the Cadillac House.

You can’t say that Prabal Gurung went all-causal. His daywear offerings are infused with evening elegance and sultriness. High-slits, cutouts as well as functional rouleau buttons spice up the classic silhouettes. The rouleau buttons are an idea he borrowed from himself because women seem to like this feature. In the Prabal Gurung Resort 2018 Collection, there was a pink silk jacquard gown with a side slit lined with these buttons so ladies can choose to wear it buttoned up or open depending on their preferences. Nowadays ladies aren’t afraid to show some skin, so naturally more of them opt to wear it unbuttoned. This dress became the new best-seller. So, Prabal Gurung decided to incorporate the buttons in the Pre-Fall 2018 collection. You can see these in a black and white gown, long top that can act as a dress if you just button up a few more buttons and so on.

The nightwear goes from ruffled red playful maxi dress to glamorous heavily sequined gowns. A standout moment in the collection is the mustard yellow draped dress with cutouts.

Anyway, Prabal Gurung didn’t want to make a strong distinction between the day and night offerings. He paired red turtleneck and relaxed knitted cardigan with sequined red wide-leg trousers and high-slit elegant maxi black skirt with a simple turtleneck sweater. The designer wanted to challenge glamorous fabrics to become less formal by pairing them with casual fabrics and opposite – upgrade regular pieces with heavy glam.

The Prabal Gurung Pre-Fall 2018 Collection blurs the lines between casual and formal. The designer also offered innovative ways for layering as well as mixing and matching.

Photo Credit: Prabal Gurung