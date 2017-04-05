Prada Joins Milan’s Cruise Runway Show Calendar

Prada has just released one of its major news, as Miuccia Prada’s famed fashion house revealed it is about to join Milan’s cruise runway show calendar for the first time ever, eschewing the usual Men’s Wear Fashion Week schedules in June where the previous Prada women’s wear cruise collections were unveiled so far (prior to that, Miuccia Prada’s cruise shows were held in New York, in an intimate showroom presentation).

Set to debut at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, on May 7, Prada’s first cruise solo runway show will hopefully become just the first one of many other cruise presentations in the years to come.

Miuccia Prada’s unexpected choice denotes Prada’s willingness to build stronger bonds with its customers, also helping her Fondazione become one of Milan’s most important artistic references, too. Located between Milan’s Duomo Cathedral and the renowned Scala Theatre, Fondazione Prada has grown its artistic importance exponentially throughout the past few years, always holding some of the most fascinating exhibitions and events in town.

Visiting Fondazione Prada is a must-do when staying in Milan, as the Fondazione’s aim is spreading culture in anyone’s everyday life. “Culture is deeply useful and necessary as well as attractive and engaging. Culture should help us with our everyday lives, and understand how we, and the world, are changing. This assumption will be key for the Fondazione’s future activities,” reads Fondazione Prada’s mission statement.

Given Fondazione Prada’s importance in culture, we bet Prada’s cruise 2018 collection and runway show will be absolutely fulfilling and inspiring at the same time, and we really cannot wait to see what Miuccia Prada has in store for us for her upcoming cruise fashions.

This cruise 2018 show calendar is already busy with Gucci showcasing its cruise collection in Florence on May 29th, Chanel’s show in Paris scheduled for May 3rd, Louis Vuitton’s in Tokyo on May 14th and Dior‘s in Los Angeles on May 11th. Cruise collections are taking over the fashion industry, indeed!

Photo courtesy of Vogue