Prada’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Show Unveiled Cozy Winter Essentials

Miuccia Prada is back in full force with her gorgeously tailored fashions and feminist motifs, with her latest Prada fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection officially being one of Milan Fashion Week’s most talked-about runway shows, and with good reason.

First of all, this collection was absolutely covetable, both in style and philosophy. Already dubbed as a “teenage dream” by many, Miuccia Prada’s line-up exuded a kind of coziness we yet had to see as, so far, it only found a proper representation in Griffiths’ Max Mara fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection. In comparison to Griffiths’ lineup, which was definitely more modest in styles, Prada’s collection was, however, definitely more provocatively jocose, with feathers and exquisitely beaded embroideries lightening up the garments, and posters and collages on the walls setting the mood for the dreamy runway show (at some point there was even a bed).

Secondly, the collection was unapologetically vocal, with Miuccia Prada being, if possible, even more vocal about her perspectives on the (lack of) gender equality, backstage. “I heard that in America, at the women’s march, an old feminist said ‘I can’t believe that 50 years later we are still in the same place,’” she began, quickly explaining most of the choices behind the transposition of her consciously feminist elements from fashion to a day-to-day empowerment.

“The weapons of seduction are always the same. Feathers. Lingerie. When you are an educated feminist, sometimes you reject this, but it is true that these have stayed the same for many, many years. How is it that desire is necessarily linked to these things? Does this mean that seduction is something deeply human, or that it is a social structure? This is a serious question.”

When it comes to the collection’s key elements, her is a quick recap of the many sartorial reasons according to which the Prada fall 2017 collection was remarkable, indeed. The first thing that one cannot help but notice, is the great amount of knitwear Miuccia Prada showcased, with the cozy, oversized cardigans being the best examples.

Then there were the mixed textures, which aside from the feathery appliqués, treated us to everything from warm shearling to dynamic, Twenties-inspired fringes. Fur was to be found too, especially in the range of accessories (the furry mule is apparently a trend that is not going to die soon!), which literally made everything look even “softer”.

Last but not least, there were the cropped lines, which not only created an appealing contrast with the collection’s oversized coats, but also helped create some of next fall’s most inspiring outfits, namely the midi skirts combined with the crop-tops, the tailored cardigans and the comfy shoes. Could it get any better than this?

Photos courtesy of Vogue