Prada Launched “Poster Girl” Capsule Collection

The luxury Italian brand Prada released their “Poster Girl” collection. The special capsule line includes several T-shirts and sweaters that feature interesting graphic designs. The very practical pieces carry a strong message. With this collection, Miuccia Prada revisits the views of female sexuality, and the ways they have or haven’t changed over the years.

Some of the designs are printed with the saying “Fashion is about the every day and the every day is the political stage of our freedoms.” This is Prada’s way of saying that a lot hasn’t changed in the battle for gender equality, and the way women are treated and seen. The T-shirts and sweaters are printed with posters from movies such as “Some Like It Cool” and “Velvet Knife.” The designs are a bit on the pricier side of the budget, with the tees starting from $400, and the sweaters from $660.

This whole thing started during Prada’s Fall 2017 show, and the way the whole venue was transformed. Miuccia Prada for this event collaborated with the design firm AMO. The name of the set was “A City of Women.” It carried a strong feminine vibe and it reminded very much of a 1960s bedroom. All of the walls were decorated with movie posters of powerful and glamorous female characters. Now, those bedroom cut-outs came to life in a very unexpected way.

For the “Poster Girl” collection, Miuccia teamed up with Robert McGinnis, who is the illustrator behind the artwork on the designs. He is an iconic character in the industry and has done posters for some of the most popular movies of all times. He is the mastermind behind the famous posters of films such as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Barbarella,” “James Bond,” and much more. He is known for his love of portraying the femme fatale, strong and powerful women that are able to do anything. Robert’s work was also seen on some of the skirts and dresses that strolled Prada’s runway.

“They are so glamorous. But they have guns.”- said Miuccia right after the show.

Miuccia and many other popular designers are constantly trying to change the world’s perspective about gender equality. She is a strong advocate in gender politics and shows that not only in her designs. Another powerful female that keeps breaking boundaries is Maria Grazia Chiuri, that is making history with the “We Should All Be Feminists” shirt.

Photo Courtesy: Prada