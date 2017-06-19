Fashion

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection

Miuccia Prada for Men’s Spring 2018 Collection got inspired by comic books. The designer admitted that she doesn’t read them but she enjoys the illustrations and appreciates their uniqueness. The fact that comic books are a hand drawn piece of art was the main thing that inspired the designer to put comic motives all over her designs.

“They are little fragments of life, which is what you get now from the information, the media: So I was more and more attracted to them. Even if I never liked them.”

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection Comic Shirt and high waisted wool pants

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection Comic Boiler Suit

The designer wanted to celebrate the human’s talent and hard work in the digital world. Miuccia asked her longtime friend James Jean and Belgian graphic artist Ollie Schrauwen to paint the roof, the floor and the walls with Roy Lichtenstein-ish cartoons- inspired characters. Anyway, she asked the artists to avoid too superhero motives because she wanted to celebrate the humanity. The two artists covered the panels with giant monkeys, bugs and ladies’ eyes with bold black lashes, a huge ant looming over a house, rushing locomotive and etc.

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection Monkey Print Sweater and High waisted black pants

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection Graphic Coat and shirt and black shorts

When it comes to the clothes Miuccia Prada certainly surprised everyone with this collection. Prada presented many boiler suits in a Haute Couture version that confused everyone. It seems unusual for a man to buy boiler suit by Prada and work around the house in it. Maybe boiler suits are making a breakthrough in the fashion industry. We won’t be surprised considering the fact that the fanny packs made their comeback and the biggest style icons can’t get enough of them. Luckey for them Miuccia Prada included enough oversized fanny bags in this collection.

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection navy boiler suit

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection gray boiler suit

The collection was dominated by graphics and daring designs. Prada stated that she wanted to celebrate every day’s peoples’ stories, but her designs were definitely far away from the comfort zone.

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection red short sleeved graphic shirt and back high waisted pants

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection graphic sweater and high waisted pants

It’s safe to say that the coats were the most wearable pieces of the collection. It was unclear why Prada decided to show heavy wool coats and sweaters for Spring 2018. Miuccia Prada knew people would be confused and explained her decision.

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection gray coat and red pants

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection camel coat and grey shirt and pants

“Everything was a little bit too naive, too simple, so we thought these heavy coats would be the right counterpart. That is just fashion—because we love it.”

The pants were high-waisted, loose and accessorized with skinny plain and printed belts.

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection khaki suit, red shirt, gray wool sweater

Prada Men's Spring 2018 Collection Gray Suit

Prada’s Men’s Spring 2018 show was the first one that was streamed live on prada.com and on their Instagram story.

Photo Courtesy by Monica Feudi / Indigital.tv

