Prada’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Is Filled With Retro Fabrics & Luxe Leather

Miuccia Prada showed her women’s pre-fall 2017 collection at the same time as her fall 2017 menswear line, and everything had a very androgynous cohesion as they walked. The designer immersed herself in the ’70s and hippy fashion, complete with corduroy and leather, as well as other fabrics that read super retro.

Her presentation was kept rather small, so as to let viewers as close as possible to the garments, so there was nothing especially lavish about her preseason setup. She also kept things very homey by donning the set with a backdrop made up of beds complete with leather sheets. It was an overall easygoing setup with clothes that looked like they were swept up directly from ’70s runway shows.

Prada is generally known for luxe collections in lavish fabrics, but this season she opted for those unsophisticated urban styles and silhouettes, which was an interestingly bold choice that strayed from her norm. Shag fur and suits fully made in orange-tan corduroy brought hippy to the max, presenting her clients with a new setup of earthy clothes to pull them outside of their comfort zones. But with the following Mrs. Prada has behind her, there’s no doubt that her fans will love the new looks – especially since the ’70s are so hot right now.

Prada went a step beyond the textured clothes, though. The fur and other fashion fabrics were in the accessories as well. Newsboy caps donned many of the models on the runway in corduroy and fur, earthy orange and pink; loafers were shown rendered in fur as well in all types of colors, like a vibrant purple. The loafers in their soft fur read as slippers more than as standard footwear, which went hand in hand with the beds lining the set and the laid back environment created by the ’70s chill.

The bags were another interesting point of note for accessories. Prada seems to be channeling her 2014 lineup by using bags patterned with abstract images of faces. This made for another striking aspect of the Prada pre-fall 2017 collection. Prada’s latest accessories lineup for the preseason is just as strong, if not more so, than the garments that walked. That being said, there were some truly stunning pieces on the runway.

Cozy knits and fuzzy fabrics were downright touchable, and really brought sweaters back into the spotlight. Sweaters and sweaterdresses never quite went out of style, especially in my opinion, but if that were ever in question, surely it’s easy to see now.

The Prada pre-fall 2017 collection ended up flitting between ideas. All were grounded heavily in the ’70s, so cohesion was never in question, but there were so many varying concepts that created a complex lineup. In an interview with Vogue, Mrs. Prada touched on the overarching method to her madness.

“My inspirations are so many and so complex that to summarize is impossible,” Prada began. “But I would say that the main sentiment that I had is going from bigness to smallness; from the big deal of the installation – big architecture and construction – the big deal of fashion, the big deal of art, the big deal of everything. And to go opposite. More human, more simple, more real … the desire for reality, humanity, and simpleness.”

