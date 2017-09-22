Prada RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

Miuccia Prada loves making political statements at her fashion shows. Prada is a political activist and supports feminism. The Spring 2018 collection is for all powerful women across the world. Many designers recently decided to show their revolt towards politics in their collections. Fashion has become a way of expressing and sending a message. The topics of gender equality, body image, and race are still issues among most people.

“Just wanting to change the world. Especially for women, because there’s so much against us, still. I am suggesting the militant woman in a very practical way. Through clothes, which is what I do.”- Miuccia said.

Miuccia collaborated with several cartoonists, all of them female. You could notice the amazing art in the venue, covering the walls and filling the room with a fun vibe. Some of the work was done between the 30s and 60s, while other parts belong to contemporary artists.

For Spring 2018, Prada managed to make a connection between vibrant art, politics, and feminism. Her designs are still tailored to perfection, but this time they radiate sensuality and energy. All of the items are here to make a statement. Fashion is slowly shifting toward statement and athleisure pieces, and all of the high-end fashion houses are here to follow.

And while every other designer was after the Insta-popular models for their shows, Prada did the opposite. The brand is known for choosing less popular models who represent their image of diversity. For each of their shows, they launch new names and help these young faces start a career. Aside from Kaia Gerber, who made her Prada debut, all of the other girls were mostly less-known names.

Miuccia paid a lot of attention to accessories and details. She even matched different prints. Each one of the outfits is dynamic as it can get, despite the dominance of the black color. Sequins and pearls made their way in coats, jackets, shorts and sleeveless blazers. For you, it might be hard to think of cartoon art and sequins in the same outfit, for Prada is the new trend for spring 2018.

Breath-taking coats in many cuts, designs and patterns took the central part of the line. Miuccia introduced mesmerizing sleeveless blazers that featured a mix of different patterns, studs, sequins and even pearls.

Prada did a powerful combination of feminine designs with a dose of masculinity. Her Spring 2018 collection is an ode to all the strong and powerful women.

