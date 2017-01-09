Prada Embraces a New Marketing Strategy with Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

Prada has always taken its ad campaigns extremely seriously, never missing a chance to inspire us in every way possible. For the Prada spring/summer 2017 ad campaign, the Italian fashion house treated us not only to dreamlike fashion inspiration, but to travel destination ideas as well.

Captured by Antwerp-based photographer Willy Vanderperre, who is mainly known for his high-end, minimalist-conceptual style, Prada’s spring 2017 campaign also features a star-studded array of models and brand ambassadors that, among others, include model of the moment Saskia de Brauw, Giedre Dukauskaite, Kiki Willems, Kris Grikaite, Jing Wen, and Amanda Murphy.

With the ad campaign being all about Prada’s spring/summer 2017 collection, we were, of course, expecting something that could be at least described as equally multi-faceted, with both the collection’s it-items and philosophy being righteously displayed through the pictures. The results were, unsurprisingly, astounding.

Those who love browsing through international fashion magazines to look for the newest ad campaigns, are probably used to Steven Meisel’s point of views on the seasonal Prada collections, as Miuccia Prada has been tapping him as the photographer for her brand’s ad campaign for almost twenty years now. By deciding to team up with Vanderperre, the creative director introduced us to Prada’s new marketing strategy through one of the art world’s most powerful media: photography.

“We always did amazing campaigns, but very often nowadays looking at one campaign, one point of view through the whole season, we got bored of ourselves very easily,” Fabio Zambernardi, Prada and Miu Miu’s design director told the Business of Fashion. “We wanted to try how that could be different. Why don’t we just do smaller concepts, faster, more immediate, showing different women? We always show so many different types of women anyway, and Miuccia liked the idea of appealing to different points of view.”

Entitled “365”, the Prada spring 2017 ad campaign perfectly embodies the label’s new perspectives on fashion, as well as the multitude of different women who usually wear the label’s staples. Diverse and almost multidimensional, the campaign is not afraid to show us the many options that are available in Prada’s spring 2017 collection, from the bon ton-inspired to the most urban-chic-influenced.

By reimagining its campaign, Prada paved the way for a new season, in which challenging the conventions is key, whether it is about style or about the visual interpretations of the former. In each one of the pictures, each staple becomes the absolute protagonist along with the model who is wearing it, with everything ultimately appearing in perfect harmony with the setting’s location.

Each detail is enhanced as much as the personality of the model who is starring in the picture, which in return makes us inevitably thrilled about Prada’s new season of life.

Photos courtesy of Prada