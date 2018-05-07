Prada Travels to NYC for Resort 2019

Miuccia Prada presented the Resort 2018 collection for her fashion house Prada with a high-profile show. The event took place in a minimalistic space designed by Herzog & de Meuron. The show was packed with celebrities, designers, and models. Selena Gomez, Alexa Chung, Lily Collins, Mark Jacobs, Dakota Fanning, Tracee Ellis Ross, Uma Thurman and more showed up in attention-grabbing looks, most of them designed by Miuccia Prada.

The Prada Cruise 2019 show was a nod to “New York’s frenetic energy” and it was live-streamed in Times Square. According to the brand, images of the models walking on the show “were played and distorted on hanging, transparent screens throughout the set”

The collection itself was a throwback to Prada’s classics with a strong ’90s feel. You probably know by now that the ’90s fashion came back in 2017, but it seems that it’s not going anywhere soon. This year many fashion houses referenced the fabulous ’80s, but the ’90s are still in the game. The crazy low-waist trend from this decade was unexpectedly all over the Prada Resort 2019 collection. The designer presented a range of mini skirts and trousers that sit low on the waist. The other references to the ’90s included sporty polos, chic backpacks, and chunky loafers.

Just like the previous season, Miuccia Prada relied on bright and neon colors. However, the pieces from the Cruise 2019 collection were on the simple side. The designer topped pants and skirts with sweaters and jackets but styled them in an effective way. The designs are both easy to wear and statement at the same time. Miuccia Prada relied on bold colors to make most of the looks stand out. Details such as ruffles in contrasting colors, multicolored tights, and vibrant prints added life to the Cruise 2019 collection. Some of the looks were paired with statement hats that brought that unexpected cool factor that millennials love. Streetwear is so big right not, so casual elements that make the pieces street-approved are always a good idea.

After the show, Miuccia Prada welcomed the guests at the Piano Factory, the brand’s headquarters in New York. She hosted a dinner for 200 people to celebrate the successful runway presentation. “Everybody is doing more, so you have to adapt,” the designer told WWD. Although she is not a fan of over-the-top shows she managed to “do more” in her own way. Prada is not the type of designer to bring a cruise ship like Chanel did for its recent show. However, a drama was still involved in the Prada Resort 2019 runway presentation.

Photo Credit: Getty Images