Pre-Fall Free People Lookbook Inspires A Serious Shopping Session

The Pre-Fall Free People Lookbook shows off every fashionable trend fall is expected to have this year. The collection has everything from retro extreme bellbottom corduroys to remodels of the low waisted crop jeans, all of which are available now on FreePeople.com.

I am most excited about the brand venturing into the dark side and adding lots of edge with street wear pieces, unexpected accessories while staying true to the FP Babe. These looks will not disappoint!

Free People Simone Mini Dress, $68.00, available at Free People.