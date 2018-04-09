Pregnant Cardi B to Design a Line for Fashion Nova

The Queen of affordable glam, Cardi B is finally collaborating on a collection with her favorite budget-friendly brand, Fashion Nova. Just days ago she dropped her new album “Invasion of Privacy” that already got a Certified Gold glow. During a Saturday Night Live performance in honor of her new album, Cardi B showed off her baby bump for the first time. In a time where a lot of things are going on for Cardi B, she doesn’t plan to take things slower. The pregnant Cardi B, with chart-topping songs from her new album, fiercely announced her upcoming project with Fashion Nova:

“With FashionNova, they gave me the opportunity to design what I like and what I want to put out, and I’m gonna put out a line with them, a little something-something… It’s gonna be crazy because it’s what I like,” the singer told Apple Music Beats 1 in an interview.



If you are following Cardi B on social media, you probably know how much she loves her Fashion Nova pieces. The Instagram-favorite brand and the singer have so much history together. Fashion Nova is one of the first brands that started supporting Cardi B ever since the beginning of her career. Now Cardi B likes to pair her Fashion Nova items with high-fashion brands such as Ralph Lauren, Altuzarra, Balenciaga and more. She once stated that secret for “how rich people like me stay rich,” is no other than shopping at Fashion Nova. With so much love between the trending brand and the infamous singer, it was about the time for a collab with Cardi B-approved items to happen.

The singer hasn’t revealed many details about her collaboration with the brand. Luckily, she confirmed that her fans can expect “high end with a budget price” collection. Fashion Nova is popular for its bodycon, curve-accenting pieces that Cardi B describes as “the only things that can really just fit my body”. The brand caters to many types of women, but especially those who aren’t shy to flaunt all their assets in sexy body-shaping pieces.

This is not Cardi’s first involvement in the world of design. The Grammy Award nominee previously teamed up with Steve Madden on a curated collection of shoes and accessories which was also on the affordable side. The promo material was as fabulous as you could imagine. The ads included nothing but Cardi B using her larger than life personality to give style tips on how to pair the shoes from her collection. Now that she is about to release a line with Fashion Nova, more killer promo videos will pop up on your Instagram feed starting from fall 2018.