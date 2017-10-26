Pretty Little Thing x Kourtney Kardashian Collection Just Dropped!

Today, Kourtney Kardashian and the UK-etailer PrettyLittleThing launched the 32 piece capsule collection.The “Studio 54, old Hollywood and ’70s-inspired” collection of sexy sequin mini dresses, faux fur jackets and complete with matching shoes and accessories. Scroll down to see which fierce, fluorescent, and bold fashions your closet will be keeping up with!

When you first take a look at the collection, you will notice Kourntney’s short hem lines. She wanted to present an easy-to-wear collection and separates that women of all heights will be able to wear.

Satin Lace Trim Strappy Bodycon Dress $38.00 ,Embellished Applique Detail PU Biker Jacket $115.00

When designing her party-appropriate pieces, Kourtney always had one request: “I would always say, ‘This needs to be shorter, shorter, shorter!’” the petite 5-ft.-o-in. star said. “When I buy something I usually have to tailor it and shorten everything like four inches, but these dresses I didn’t have to do much at all.” – Kourtney stated

Black Bandage Lace Up High Neck Bodycon Dress $68.00

Sequin Lace Trim Bodycon Dress $55.00 , Faux Fur Coat $115.00

Own the night in sultry satin pieces infused with intricate lace detailing. Go big for heavy metal with all over sequins as disco aesthetics and show some skin in barely there mini lengths and pieces featuring killer cut outs for the fashion brave only

Extreme Oversized Satin Shirt Dress $38.00, Hermione Silver Ornate Double Buckle Waist Belt $38.00

Another great thing about the Kourtney Kardashian X Pretty Little Thing line is that The price range varies between $12 and $115. The affordable collection was a conscious effort she made to reflect her interest in mixing high fashion and lower-priced pieces. “I love an expensive shoe, so I like mixing an expensive shoe with a more affordable dress,” she said. “I think it’s all about wearing what you love and what makes you feel sexy.

Strappy PU Crop Top $18.00, Lace Eyelet Detail Skinny Trousers $60.00 Embellished Applique Detail Oversized Blazer $68.00, Bronze Metallic Cycling Shorts $18.00



Xtreme Oversized Satin Wide Leg Jumpsuit $55.00, Patent PU Single Strap Stiletto Sandals $45.00

Floral Velvet Strappy Crop Top $12.00 , Black Floral Velvet Flared Trousers $38.00

Shop The Post: