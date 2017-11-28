Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged. There were many rumors circulating for several months about a possible new wedding. Yesterday the Clarence House confirmed the happy news. The “Suits” star and the Prince have been dating for a little bit over a year. Now everyone is going crazy over the upcoming royal wedding.

Yesterday the happy couple stepped out for a photocall at the Kensington Palace to announce their engagement. Both of them beamed with happiness. Meghan stunned in an elegant ensemble. The actress wore a gorgeous emerald dress and a classy white coat from the famous Canadian brand named Line the Label. This is a fashion house that offers affordable clothing and Markle is a huge fan of their designs. Fans from all around the world are going crazy over the stylish coat. Line’s website couldn’t handle all the traffic and crashed at some point. Meghan finished off with a pair of nude Aquazzura pumps and simple earrings by the Canadian jeweler Birks.

Prince Harry looked dapper in a blue suit and black tie. We officially have another super-fashionable royal couple. Meghan is on a good path to becoming a big style icon. Just like the Duchess of Cambridge, the actress has a sophisticated and elegant style that is worth all of your attention. The actress often wears affordable brands that will most certainly become very popular thanks to Merkle’s millions of followers.

Unlike his brother, who borrowed Princess Diana’s ring, Harry chose a custom made version. For the proposal, he decided to create an engagement ring that featured several diamonds from Diana’s jewelry collection. Harry’s creation carries a sentimental value for several reasons. The central stone comes from Botswana, which is a special place for the couple. This is the destination where they celebrated Meghan’s birthday last summer. Also, it is one of Harry’s favorite places to visit in the world. The other two diamonds that surround the big stone belong to Princess Diana’s legendary collection. All of the stones are placed on a gold band. The stunning ring was made by Clive and Company, Queen Elizabeth’s favorite jeweler.

“The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”- Harry explained.

According to the official release from Kensington Palace, the wedding will take place at the St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. This is a strategically chosen date, so that the wedding happens after the birth of Kate and William’s third child.