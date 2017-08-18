Fashion

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s Style Similarities

By Updated on

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has a seamless style. Often times she takes style inspiration from one of the greatest royal icons of all times, the never forgotten Princess Diana. We can’t blame Kate for taking style lessons from her mother-in-law. Princess Diana was and still is a style inspiration to many of us. Take a look at the video to see the style similarities of the two royal ladies throughout the years.

On Remembrance Day in 2016 (UK’s equivalent of Memorial Day) Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana wearing a black peacoat, hat, and the recognizable red poppy accessory. Princess Dianna has worn a very similar outfit. On Remembrance Day in 1993, she flaunted an elegant black coat, hat, and the same traditional accessory. As you can see on the pictures, they even wear similar earrings.

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Style Similarities Black coat, had and poppy accessory
Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Another very similar style moment is the pale blue polka dot dress. Princess Diana wore the dress in 1982 on the day Prince William was christened. For the first public appearance since giving birth to Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge also opted for a pastel blue polka dot dress with a similar cut to the one that Princess Diana wore.

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Style Similarities Pastel Blue Polka Dot dress
Photo Credit: Shutterstock

You have probably noticed the fashion world’s obsession with the millennial pink color. Well, Princess Diana wore the millennial pink and looked absolutely stunning more than 30 years ago. She flaunted the pale pink ensemble during the Royal Tour of Italy in April 1985. Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a gorgeous pastel pink outfit at a garden party at Buckingham Palace back in May 2012. When you compare the two outfits, you won’t be able to ignore the similarities between them.

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Style Similarities millennial pink outfit
Photo Credit: PA

Besides their flawless style, the two royal ladies are also well known for their philanthropy work. Princess Diana used her voice to raise awareness for those affected by AIDS and HIV, while Kate fights to break the stigma about children with mental illnesses. Both Diana and Kate loved to play sports since a young age and had regular jobs before they became part of the royal family. Princess Diana was a teacher and Kate was an assistant buyer.

Recent Posts

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s Style Similarities

Fashion

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s Style Similarities

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has a seamless style. Often times she takes style inspiration from one of the greatest royal icons of all times, the never forgotten Princess Diana. We can’t blame Kate...

Insanely Pretty Celebrity Makeup Looks To Inspire Your Next Makeover

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Insanely Pretty Celebrity Makeup Looks To Inspire Your Next Makeover

Sometimes all you want is to look and feel like a celebrity. The good news is that everyone can look glamorous with the help of makeup. If your makeup skills are strong, it won’t be...

Fall/Winter 2017 Fashion Trends

Fashion Gallery Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Fashion Trends

You are probably already eyeing pieces to upgrade your fall wardrobe. Before you go shopping make sure you know the biggest Fall/Winter 2017 fashion trends. The runway looks this year offered a lot of diversity....

Milo Ventimiglia Wears the Summer’s Best Suits

Celebrities Fashion

Milo Ventimiglia Wears the Summer’s Best Suits

Milo Ventimiglia is a 40-year-old American actor who is taking over social media. He is playing the leading role in the ultra-popular TV series “This Is Us”. Milo's first significant role was the one as...

The Most Unexpected Celebrity Hair Transformations For 2017

Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles

The Most Unexpected Celebrity Hair Transformations For 2017

Celebrities tend to experiment with their clothes, nails, hair, and makeup. These influencers have a whole team that takes care of them and gives them advice on the latest trends. That is how they always...