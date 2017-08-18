Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s Style Similarities

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has a seamless style. Often times she takes style inspiration from one of the greatest royal icons of all times, the never forgotten Princess Diana. We can’t blame Kate for taking style lessons from her mother-in-law. Princess Diana was and still is a style inspiration to many of us. Take a look at the video to see the style similarities of the two royal ladies throughout the years.



On Remembrance Day in 2016 (UK’s equivalent of Memorial Day) Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana wearing a black peacoat, hat, and the recognizable red poppy accessory. Princess Dianna has worn a very similar outfit. On Remembrance Day in 1993, she flaunted an elegant black coat, hat, and the same traditional accessory. As you can see on the pictures, they even wear similar earrings.

Another very similar style moment is the pale blue polka dot dress. Princess Diana wore the dress in 1982 on the day Prince William was christened. For the first public appearance since giving birth to Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge also opted for a pastel blue polka dot dress with a similar cut to the one that Princess Diana wore.

You have probably noticed the fashion world’s obsession with the millennial pink color. Well, Princess Diana wore the millennial pink and looked absolutely stunning more than 30 years ago. She flaunted the pale pink ensemble during the Royal Tour of Italy in April 1985. Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a gorgeous pastel pink outfit at a garden party at Buckingham Palace back in May 2012. When you compare the two outfits, you won’t be able to ignore the similarities between them.

Besides their flawless style, the two royal ladies are also well known for their philanthropy work. Princess Diana used her voice to raise awareness for those affected by AIDS and HIV, while Kate fights to break the stigma about children with mental illnesses. Both Diana and Kate loved to play sports since a young age and had regular jobs before they became part of the royal family. Princess Diana was a teacher and Kate was an assistant buyer.