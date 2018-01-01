Princess Diana’s Wedding Gown Designer to Launch a New Label

One of the most talked-about wedding gowns in the history was worn by no other than Princess Diana. She married Prince Charles in a voluminous gown in the ’80s spirit. Elizabeth Emanuel and her then-husband David Emanuel were the creative minds behind the gown. Together with her husband, the designer made some of the most iconic dresses in that decade. It was quite a surprise that Princess Diana opted for this little-known designer duo, but she put them on the fashion radar immediately. Now Elizabeth Emanuel is on a mission to give a modern twist to the ’80s fashion aesthetic.

Things were different at that time. Except for Vogue, there weren’t many sources of inspiration. Diana was about to become a princess, but she was pretty much on her own. With no bridal shows and magazines to look for ideas, she chose Elizabeth Emanuel and David Emanuel and naturally, people lost their minds.

However, excitement comes and goes. Elizabeth’s most recent label Art of Being wasn’t having much celebrity or royal buzz. But the designer is now looking forward to the new label called Emanuel Mayfair with a renovated studio, new CEO and young creative team. The designer got a new round of financial backing and is now ready to win back your hearts with her ’80s-inspired label. She explained that Emanuel Mayfair will focus on bridal wear and evening wear. The label will have the same “spirit” as her previous collections, but with a modern twist on the latest trends.

“It will have the spirit of Emanuel from the days when we made dresses some of the most of the most iconic women of the time like Elizabeth Taylor, Carolina Herrera and Joan Collins, but is taking it into the present. That whole period of time was wonderful but this will capture that but will also look contemporary and edgy. I’m bringing back the spirit in a new form after all these years. We will concentrate on bridal wear and evening wear – things to get dressed up in, pieces that are handcrafted and made to order,” she told People.

Elizabeth Emanuel looks like the British version of Betsey Johnson with her big rock hair that dates from the ’80s. You can’t see any hints of 2018 in her hairstyle, but apparently, her new label will mix the past and current trends through the designs. The first collection is due in Summer or Fall. More precisely, the debut pieces for Emanuel Mayfair should be out in July or September. Obviously, that’s too late for Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s wedding that is set to happen on May 19, 2018. Anyway, it would be a moment to remember if Meghan Markle decides to flaunt some of Emanuel Mayfair pieces. Considering the future royal’s fashion influence, it would raise the new label to fame. We have yet to see if Elizabeth Emanuel will win the heart of another member of the royal family.