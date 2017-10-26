Proenza Schouler Launches Affordable Sister Line & Chloë Sevigny Models It

Proenza Schouler will finally release a lower-priced, sister line that consists of casual wear. The New York-based designer duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have been working on the White Label to offer elevated basics. Proenza Schouler will mark 15 years of existence this year. The duo decided to celebrate their birthday in a big way.

The fashion crowd is obsessed with casual streetwear in the last few years. Proenza Schouler seems a bit late with their decision, but at least the new line PSWL justifies the long years of wait. The PSWL will offer clothing pieces that are part of people’s everyday life such as t-shirts, sweaters, jeans and outwear. The White Label will fulfill the designer’s duo long year desire to become a one-stop shopping destination for their beloved customers.

McCollough and Hernandez reflected the current obsession for logos and transparent raincoats through their designs for the White Label. You will find some of the best high-waist jeans in this line. The White Label features those artistic motifs recognizable for the fashion house. The prices for the White Label’s clothing items will be much more affordable than the main line. The printed tees have the lowest price tag and start at $195. The denim pieces and trousers will cost around $290 and the casual outwear is priced between $575 to $1195.

According to the designer duo, PSWL will evolve collaboratively. McCollough and Hernandez will involve their fashion-forward friends in the making of the next White Label’s collections. For the first drop, the designers invited the actress Chloë Sevigny who styled the looks and modeled for the campaign. The fashion icon is a close friend of the designer duo and loyal customer of Proenza Schouler. The campaign was shot by Ricky Saiz, Sevigny’s boyfriend.

In the future, we should expect more exciting collaborations with Marc Hundley, Mark Gonzales, Jen Brill, and of course Chloë Sevigny. According to the designers, the White Label “ It’s more of a creative dialogue with the different people.” Instead of working internally with only their ideas, the designers are willing to listen to more voices in the making of the collections for the White Label.

The items form the PSWL will be available at Farfetch, Lane Crawford, The Webster, Nordstrom and the brand’s website ProenzaSchouler.com. The sister line will drop on November 6. Besides the new label, Proenza Schouler should release its first fragrance at the beginning of next year.

Photo Credit: Proenza Schouler