Puff Sleeves Are The Chicest Micro Trend on Instagram RN

Attention fashion obsessives: puff sleeves are all over Instagram! These tops with voluminous sleeves won the heart of every single style blogger out there for a very good reason: they are the most Instagrammable piece you could own right now. If you want to upgrade your feed, flip through this article to see all the chic ways fashion gurus are wearing puff sleeves.

A print-on-print outfit is a bold style move by itself. If you still want to take things a step further, focus on mixing playful silhouettes such as a puff sleeve top and flowy skirt.