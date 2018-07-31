Fashion Gallery Trends

Puff Sleeves Are The Chicest Micro Trend on Instagram RN

By Updated on

Attention fashion obsessives: puff sleeves are all over Instagram! These tops with voluminous sleeves won the heart of every single style blogger out there for a very good reason: they are the most Instagrammable piece you could own right now. If you want to upgrade your feed, flip through this article to see all the chic ways fashion gurus are wearing puff sleeves.

Puff-Sleeves-Are-The-Trendiest-Thing-on-Instagram-RN
Photo By @slipintostyle/Instagram

A print-on-print outfit is a bold style move by itself. If you still want to take things a step further, focus on mixing playful silhouettes such as a puff sleeve top and flowy skirt.

Prev Page1 of 16

Recent Posts

Puff Sleeves Are The Chicest Micro Trend on Instagram RN

Fashion Gallery Trends

Puff Sleeves Are The Chicest Micro Trend on Instagram RN

Attention fashion obsessives: puff sleeves are all over Instagram! These tops with voluminous sleeves won the heart of every single style blogger out there for a very good reason: they are the most Instagrammable piece...

Milla Jovovich Fronts Balmain’s Fifth Element-Inspired Fall 2018 Ads

Fashion

Milla Jovovich Fronts Balmain’s Fifth Element-Inspired Fall 2018 Ads

Remember back in the day when you were obsessed with Milla Jovovich from “The Fifth Element”? Well, it seems that Olivier Rousteing from Balmain was completely infatuated with the movie and the star as well....

Gigi Hadid Stars in Missoni Fall 2018 Campaign

Celebrities Fashion

Gigi Hadid Stars in Missoni Fall 2018 Campaign

You might be melting due to the high temperatures, but big fashion houses are already setting trends for the upcoming fall season. So far we've seen innovative Fall 2018 fashion campaigns from Fendi, Versace, Moschino...

The Shortest Celeb Dresses You’ve Ever Seen

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

The Shortest Celeb Dresses You’ve Ever Seen

If you thought that celebrities can't show any more skin than they did so far - take a second look. The gallery below brings you the shortest dresses ever that your favorite stars have rocked...

Summer Makeup Ideas Hotter Than The Weather

Beauty Tips Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Summer Makeup Ideas Hotter Than The Weather

Whether you have a special event that requires a full glam, or you want to level up your go-to makeup look this summer, flip through this article to get inspired. We bring you creative summer...