Pull & Bear’s Interpretation of the Spring 2017 Trends: Colorama

Pull & Bear’s spring 2017 collection is the visual epitome of everything Pull & Bear has been known for. The Spanish brand is showing its own interpretation of the hottest runway trends spotted for the new season, which it decided to spice up with a strong street wear allure that’s so characteristic of the brand. The pieces are already available at Pull & Bear’s website, so you can start planning your spring wardrobe now.

The relatively young fashion brand started in 1991, and in the 26 years that the brand has been around they have established a youthful yet vintage look that is always very trendy. The feel and sense of the Pull & Bear fashions is definitely relaxed and casual, even when it is more upscale.

This brand is definitely interested in whatever the current street style and trends are and they seamlessly incorporate what they find with whatever is popping most internationally. The incorporations do not stop there! Pull & Bear mixes in the social movements, latest trends in the musical and other artistic mediums as well as new technologies to create not just the look of the clothes but even the stores.

Pull & Bear’s spring 2017 collection is everything that would be expected of the brand in terms of aesthetic, but surprising elements, like ruffles, deconstructed edges and embellished leather jackets look amazing and timeless. The variety of textures and the amount of movement incorporated into the collection means options that will pull in more fans who may not be familiar with Pull & Bear or their aesthetic. This brand is easy to see yourself in; there is always something that works beautifully well with any personal style thanks to the intricacies of what trends are incorporated and how they come together.

The style is clearly youthful without being ‘young’, and anyone could pull off these clothes with the right attitude. The accessories are incredibly cute, the denim is ‘spruced up’ and even the sweatshirts have a definite element of fun. Nothing in the collection is boring or one note, the amount of detail along with the color palette is fun, interesting and definitely spring inspired.

The Pull & Bear spring 2017 lookbook is very relatable and interesting and each of the designs is sure to be popular far past the spring season. I can see cherishing several of these pieces for several years to come and in all honesty, I have my eyes on several different pieces in the collection for my own wardrobe.

Photos courtesy of Pull & Bear