Rachel Zoe Fall 2017 RTW Show in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has officially become one of the fashion industry’s most coveted destinations, as designer Rachel Zoe decided to showcase her Rachel Zoe ready-to-wear fall 2017 collection in the Californian city, too.

Following in the footsteps of labels such as Saint Laurent, Moschino, Rebecca Minkoff and Tommy Hilfiger, who have already shown or are about to present their collections in Los Angeles, New York-born fashion designer Rachel Zoe Rosenzweig moved her creations to California, matching her fall 2017 rtw collection’s main motifs with those of the city.

“Showing here feels like home,” she declared backstage, hinting at the Seventies-inspired boho staples she created. “I think I was just born to love glamour and glamorous women and dressing up—jewelry, lamé, sequins, and beading.”

The idea of moving to Los Angeles is a choice Rachel Zoe pondered carefully, as it has to deal with both the designer’s perspective on fashion as a whole, and with the kind of audience she wanted to cater to with her fall fashions. The Rachel Zoe fall/winter 2017-2018 line-up sets us on a journey to social events, with both fancier and more casual cocktail proposals dominating the scene.

Even the actual runway show, which consisted of a presentation and a dinner party to which personalities such as Poppy Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Nicole Richie, Jaime King, and Rebecca Gayheart were invited, actually looked more like an intimate setting rather than haute couture, although the tailored quality of the proposals was no less so.

“I kept sort of fighting it because New York is New York, but I needed to step back and think about who I am selling to and what I want to say,” Zoe explained, helping us connect all the dots as well as better understanding the creative process behind the silhouettes, cuts and embellishments.

“All I’m ever thinking about when I design are the women I know and the women who inspire me, which is ultimately a woman on a mission, whether she’s a multitasking mother or student or has her first job. It’s not the girl who takes five-hour lunches and gets her nails done,” she concluded.

Seventies-inspired relaxed lines, shiny sequined patterns and even casual blouses with plunging off-the-shoulder necklines are included in the line, with Rachel Zoe’s signature jumpsuit being revived by such an overwhelming Californian revolution. The collection, however, also included a more New York-inspired garment too, namely a sinuous pencil dress with a one-shoulder neckline that reminds us of most of Sex and the City’s iconic outfits.

Besides being unveiled in Los Angeles, which is the newest, cutting-edge fashion capital of the world, it is also worth mentioning that the Rachel Zoe fall 2017 collection also featured a shy see-now-buy-now formula experiment, as the designer only made six out of her twenty-two staples ready to be sold as soon as the first models made their appearance. Such dresses, which became available for purchase on her e-commerce site, are also relatively affordable for being Zoe’s, as their price tags range from $295 to $495.

Photos courtesy of Vogue