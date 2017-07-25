Raf Simons Revealed His Debut 205W39NYC Calvin Klein Campaign

Raf Simons definitely has a special vision for Calvin Klein. He debuted his first men’s and women’s collection in February, and now he has released his first campaign for the American brand. The ad campaign is in the same style that the collection carries.

The Fall 2017 campaign was shot by Willy Vanderperre. Unlike many brands that choose famous models for their ads, this time Raf decided to skip them. The American Brand also had a tendency to tap popular models, singers, and actresses for their previous ads. But now Simons is here to change that. For this photo shoot, he employed very diverse models that he feels represent the future. With all of the buzz going around to promote diversity, Raf is one of the designers that firmly stands behind that. Most of the models in the ad campaign are actually making their debut in a campaign so large. Raf’s new muses are accompanied by the very popular Julia Nobis. You will also notice the Texan model Sara Grace Wallerstedt, who is known for her cute freckles; Dylan Christensen, who was a cashier until recently; Leila Goldkuhl; the Angolan beauty Blesnya Minher; Kiki Willems; and Ernesto Cervantes. The amazing cast of 22 models is definitely going places.

The pictures were taken at the Mojave Desert. In all of the shots, the models are located on a highway of the Canadian Desert, standing in front of huge billboards that feature the work of Andy Warhol, Dan Flavin, and Sterling Ruby. The designs carry a very American vibe, just like the name of the collection- American Classics. The collection also includes pieces from the new denim line, the Calvin Klein Jeans Established 1978. Among the most noticeable designs, you will see a wide dress with the print of the American flag



”The campaign is a study in art and artifice, of the real and the imagined, the mannered world of high fashion combined with a sense of the every day.”- says Calvin Klein’s press release.

The most interesting thing about this ad campaign is its name. Raf decided to rename the runway line of the American brand to Calvin Klein 205W39NYC. This way he is honoring the headquarters of CK located in New York. Raf’s plan is to take the company’s marketing to a whole new level. The ad campaign will be featured beginning in September and it will be placed in strategic locations in the biggest fashion places in the world such as New York, Hong Kong, South Korea, and more.

