Fashion and Photography in Rag & Bone’s Fall 2017 RTW Collection – NYFW

Fashion, photography, and fun aplenty were all packed together in Rag & Bone’s unconventional fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection’s presentation, which was unveiled by Rag & Bone’s chief executive Marcus Wainwright during New York Fashion Week a few hours ago. For Rag & Bone’s fall/winter season, Wainwright decided to celebrate the label’s 15 visionary years in the industry with a one-of-a-kind runway show, which left those who had the chance to attend the show in awe (and which also left us with a serious case of FOMO, fear of missing out, nightmare).

In what could be described as one of the current, past and possibly future New York Fashion Week’s most astounding events ever, Rag & Bone’s Marcus Wainwright invited his guests to a presentation that, from what one could read from the invitation, was cryptically dubbed as “presentation party”. If “presentation” is, per se, a pretty clear way to describe a runway show, “party” could literally mean anything.

The explanation came as soon as the first guests found themselves at 60 Tenth Avenue, in a venue with no clothes, no models and no catwalk set up, as Rag & Bone’s staff members replaced them with a photography project shot on the extremely popular Polaroid films.

“It’s our 15-year anniversary – it felt appropriate to do something special,” Wainwright explained. “My interest in portraits comes from the idea that maybe fashion photography should be more about the person you’re taking the photo of – their style and character – than it should be about the brand creating an image around a mannequin.”

Captured by iconic photographers Glen Luchford and Frank Lebon, Rag & Bone’s artistic project included large portraits of familiar faces, such as Kate Moss, Irene Kim, Julia Cumming, and Freja Beha Erichsen, wearing Rag & Bone’s fall 2017 collection, with the result of both the collection and the project exuding intimate vibes that make the garments inevitably reachable and individualized.

“I’ve always been interested in brands that are born from the people, ones that celebrate the individual, rather than ones that offer a projected image of a customer that they wish they had,” Wainwright continued. “It’s a cross section of people who all represent a similar philosophy in life.”

The concept of eschewing the standard runway format for this New York Fashion Week was also a way for Wainwright and those at Rag & Bone to speak up and protest not only against the US presidential elections, with Wainwright being particularly shocked by its results, but also against the industry’s aseptic schedules.

“My opinion on the importance of fashion shows has changed drastically in terms of the format, the timing and the rules that I assumed were rules. They are not rules. And learning from Donald Trump, there are no rules,” Wainwright told the Business of Fashion. “What is the best way to put it out there? I don’t even know if we should show at all. The notion of what a fashion company is has changed… A lot of people assume they need to do this or that. And they don’t. I don’t think it speaks to consumers anymore. It doesn’t feel culturally or ethically right anymore. To be honest, I don’t know if I will do a show ever again.”

Rag & Bone’s fall/winter 2017-2018 collection and photography project will be open to the public from February 10th to 12th!

