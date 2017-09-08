Rag & Bone Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

A growing list of designers has left the NYFW this year. Most of them are moving their shows to Paris and Los Angeles. Rag & Bone, on the other hand, isn’t leaving New York at all. The brand ditched the runway concept for their Spring 2018 collection for a unique reason. Rag & Bone will present its collection with a charitable photo project. Many questions are still unanswered, but the brand will hold private appointments for press releases and probably explain the multiple changes in the concept.

First, Rag & Bone Spring 2018 isn’t necessarily a spring collection. The brand is global and refused to make clothes tied to a certain season. Instead, Rag & Bone designed timeless pieces for multiple weather conditions. The designs are meant to stay in people’s wardrobes for good, not to look out of fashion after a season has passed.

The checks and the plaids from the fall runway shows are very present in Rag & Bone’s spring 2018 collection. The collection is very wearable and yet experimental. Plaids on camo as well as pants paired with a skirt aren’t your usual choice but Rag & Bone want to encourage you to step out of your comfort zone.

Second, Rag & Bone made an amazing decision to use their voice and influence and directly help those in need. Besides the charitable background of the project Rag & Bone chose diverse and influential personalities to present their collection. Their spring 2018 cast includes women and men of all ages and professions. The charitable photo project includes self-portraits of Georgia Flower, Bobby Cannavale, Tali Lennox, Maye Musk, Selah Marley, Carolyn Murphy, and more. Each participant in the project had a chance to choose charitable organizations where the brand will donate money. Among the organizations that will receive donations from Rag & Bone are The American Red Cross, Open Door Foundation, Houston Humane Society, Lupus Foundation Of America, Earth Justice, and Oceana.

“Coupled with everything that’s going on in the world today, it felt somewhat tone deaf to do a runway show or throw a huge event. So while we are huge believers in NYFW, and in many ways have it to thank for so much, we are opting out of being on the calendar this season and instead are doing something that we feel is more relevant, impactful and meaningful,” the CEO and Creative Director of rag & bone, Marcus Wainwright, said in a statement.

We can’t say that other designers aren’t using their voice to speak about issues that concern them. Many designers at the last NYFW used the runway to make positive statements or say their opinion about the current political situation. In the upcoming week, we will see if the spring 2018 collections will make such statements.

Photo Credit: Rag & Bone